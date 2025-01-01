President and CEO

David Osborn served as President and Chief Operating Officer of WestStar from January 2016 until his promotion to Chief Executive Officer in January 2022. WestStar is the region’s premier financial services company, servicing the Borderplex area (El Paso, TX; Las Cruces, NM; and Northern Mexico) with more than $3.1 billion in assets. David joined WestStar Bank (then Bank of the West) in 2000.

David has recently completed his 42nd year in commercial banking. Prior to joining WestStar, David worked for JP Morgan Chase for 10 years, where he served a number of roles, including Executive Vice President, Private Banking and Commercial Lending. He began his banking career in 1983 at State National Bank (El Paso, TX) as a Credit Analyst, rising to Vice President, Real Estate Lending, before joining JP Morgan Chase in 1990.

David is currently a Member of the Finance Commission of Texas and a Member of the Board of Directors for the American Bankers Association (ABA). He is the past Chairman and current Board Member at Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare (HCA). He serves as Chairman of the Board for The Borderplex Alliance, serves as a Board Member for the Cardwell Foundation, and is on the Advisory Council for the Texas Tech Rawls College of Business Excellence in Banking program. David is a past Chairman and past Board Member of the Texas Banker’s Association. He is also a past Trustee and past Member of the Executive Committee at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas. He was inducted in the El Paso Business Hall of Fame in 2022. David was honored with the 2024 Chaney-Shallenberger Lifetime Award from the El Paso Association of Builders. His past involvement with the El Paso Chamber includes Chairman of the Board (2009), and Board Member from 2000 through 2016. Additionally, he was Chairman of Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Vice Chairman of the Board for El Paso County Hospital.