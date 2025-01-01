Vice President, Visible Alpha Product Management

David Murdock, CFA is Vice President, Product Management - Data Services at Visible Alpha (now part of S&P Global) where he is responsible for delivering Visible Alpha’s unique forecast and historical company data through various distribution channels such as APIs, Feeds, and Cloud. These solutions are designed to give quantitative analysts, data scientists, application developers and other programmatic users the content they need in the platform of their choice.

Prior to joining Visible Alpha, David spent 20+ years at FactSet in a variety of sales and product roles, including SVP, Director of Product Development for their Content and Technology Solutions business unit. He has deep subject matter expertise in delivering financial content via an array of technologies to the investment community and is passionate about developing industry leading solutions. He holds a BS in Finance and Management Information Systems from Syracuse University and is a CFA charter holder.