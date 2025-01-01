David Metcalfe

Senior Director – Head of Visible Alpha (Australia & New Zealand)

David was the first employee on the ground for Visible Alpha in Australia and has built the business out to be the new standard Consensus database for ANZ. He manages the team responsible for Broker Contributor relations, Customer support, & Sales for Visible Alpha Australia & New Zealand within the S&P Global Market Intelligence Division. Previously, David spent time with another ANZ office launch – Real Capital Analytics (later acquired by MSCI Real Assets). David spent 10 years at FactSet, where he was last running the Sydney office across all client types/segments.