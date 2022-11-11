Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

Chris Craig is Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of S&P Global. In this role, he leads the Company’s internal and external financial reporting, the Real Estate Function, and the Company’s global accounting and control functions. Among Chris’s responsibilities are designing, implementing, and enforcing the Company’s corporate accounting policies and internal control structure, executing the financial and accounting due diligence for the Company’s acquisitions and dispositions, and partnering with the Company’s Legal, Finance, Human Resource, Strategy and Internal Audit functions to ensure adherence to domestic and international financial reporting requirements. ​

Chris joined the Company in 2010 and previously held positions of increasing responsibility becoming an Audit Partner at Grant Thornton LLP, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent assurance, tax, and advisory firms. While at Grant Thornton, although primarily based in New York, Chris had the opportunity to work and live in Australia and London where he was responsible for building local U.S. GAAP practices focused on delivering accounting advisory and audit services to non-U.S. foreign private issuers. ​

In his free time, Chris enjoys skiing, rock climbing, biking and wood working. Chris graduated from Miami University in 1996 with a BS in Accountancy.​