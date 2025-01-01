CEO

Chris McComish has over 38 years of financial service experience, providing executive leadership to consumer banking, commercial banking, and wealth management businesses. He has a strong track record of driving growth and transformation while enhancing customer engagement.

Prior to becoming CEO at S&T Bank in August of 2021, Chris served as senior executive vice president of TCF Bank, leading all consumer banking lines of business as well as business banking and wealth management. Prior to TCF, he served as president and CEO of Scottrade Bank, the banking subsidiary of Scottrade Financial Services, Inc. In addition, he served as the head of personal banking and then as chief operating officer for personal and commercial banking at BMO Harris Bank. He began his career at Wachovia Bank, where he spent over 20 years in various regional and line of business leadership roles.

Chris earned his bachelor's degree in international economics from Ohio Wesleyan University.