Director of Capital Markets

Chris Nichols is a finance leader with 30 years of banking experience specializing in predictive analytics, marketing, pricing, technology and innovation, risk management and creating superior bank performance. Chris was the former Chief Strategy Officer for CenterState Bank and now Director of Capital Markets for SouthState Bank, a $38 billion, publicly traded community bank based in Florida. Chris sits on the Digital Steering and Enterprise Steering Committees of the Bank and helps manage the PPP effort, innovation and pricing. In addition to strategy, he is responsible for channel transformation and digital banking. He is an active bank investor, small business owner, school instructor, frequent speaker and author on a multitude of banking topics including his new book, “The Successful Lender’s Field Guide.”

Chris is the producer and host of the iTunes podcast, Bank to Bank. Mr. Nichols has held executive and operating positions at several banks, including Bank of America and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi. Chris was a co-founder of FinancialOxygen, a banking technology company; and was a forensic accountant at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He holds a degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Chris is an active participant in the community as a sworn law enforcement officer, emergency medical technician, flight rescue officer and is certified in both search and disaster incident management.