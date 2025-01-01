Head of CCB Banking Analytics

Chris McDonnell is Head of CCB Banking Analytics at Coalition Greenwich. He advises senior management at leading commercial, corporate and investment banks and has nearly 15 years of industry experience consulting with senior executives on key strategic, competitive and market challenges.

Prior to rejoining the Firm, Chris was with Tapestry Networks (Ernst & Young), where he was a Principal in the Financial Services practice group, serving board chairs and other non-executive directors from the world's largest financial services providers.



Chris earned a BA in American Studies from Notre Dame and his MBA from Kellogg.