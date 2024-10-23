Executive Director, Totem

Anand Popatlal is an Executive Director leading the Totem Business Development team at S&P Global within Market Intelligence.

Anand joined Markit, now S&P Global, in 2010. He was initially a Totem Equities Analyst and then held various positions with cross-asset operational responsibility within Totem, before taking his current role as Totem business development lead where he drives the Totem vision and strategy. Anand brings over 15 years of derivatives experience working with sell side institutions in the valuations space.

Before joining S&P Global he worked at Merrill Lynch in the Global Wealth Management unit.

Anand holds a Masters of Science in Management from London School of Economics, University of London, UK and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from University College London, University of London, UK.