Head of Sales - Reginal Banks and Asset Managers , Crisil

Head of Sales – Regionals (Banking & Asset Management), Crisil

Amit Vora leads sales and client relationships for Regionals, covering banks and asset managers globally at Crisil Integral IQ, based out of London. He is responsible for the commercial strategy for regional clients of Crisil Integral IQ, which delivers solutions and actionable intelligence to top financial institutions, driving strategic transformation, risk optimization, and operational excellence with offerings across research, risk, lending, analytics and operations.

Amit has over 20 years’ experience across risk consulting, services and software solutions. He has been with Crisil since 2005. In his earlier roles, Amit led Crisil Integral IQ’s credit and lending solutions and buy-side practices. He has also been a part of Crisil’s risk software solutions and advisory businesses with diverse experience across the UK, EMEA, US, South Asia and Asia Pacific.

Amit has done his Masters in Business Management in India.