Principal Analyst of Future Energy Metals Research

Alice Yu is the Principal Analyst of Future Energy Metals Research at S&P Global Commodity Insights. She launched S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Lithium and Cobalt Commodity Briefing Service report in 2020 and is currently responsible for providing five-year outlooks on the global electric vehicle, lithium, and cobalt markets. Alice regularly publishes deep-dive reports pertaining to key drivers of and developments impacting battery metals demand, including policy incentives, lithium-ion battery capacity and battery technology innovations.

Alice has presented on battery metals markets at multiple global conferences in Australia, China and the U.S., and has spoken regularly at S&P events.

Alice has specialized in battery metals research for the past six years, with eight years of experience across commodities research. Prior to joining S&P, she worked for the industry consultancy CRU in Hong Kong and London. Alice graduated with a MSc in Economic History and BSc in Economics, both from the London School of Economics.