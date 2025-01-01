Director, Product Management

Aditya Sharma, CFA is an associate director for product management of Alpha Signals at S&P Global Market Intelligence, a solution catering to client needs for quantitative data, factors, models, and research. Aditya is a quantitative product specialist who joined S&P Global in April 2021. Previously, he has held Data Science and Strategy roles with global remit at Western Union Business Solutions in London and Social Market Analytics, Inc in Chicago. Aditya has worked closely on projects involving machine learning and natural language processing application in Finance.