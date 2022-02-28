Daily Update: May 12, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Private Equity Rebound Not in Sight

Current and potential headwinds have left private equity firms uncertain about their future. Trends in the first quarter, however, indicate that 2023 will likely be a slow year (perhaps slower than 2022) in terms of dealmaking and fundraising.

A survey of private equity and venture capital executives conducted between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 22, 2023, revealed varying outlooks for 2023, depending on firm size, location, investment focus and several other factors. Compared with 2022, more respondents have "pessimistic expectations" for deal activity, with 24% predicting a deterioration, compared with 7% last year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s "2023 Private Equity Outlook" report.

The sentiment on fundraising conditions has also shifted "from cautious optimism to a more cautious outlook," with 45% of private equity respondents expecting the environment to be more challenging this year, compared with just 12% in 2022, according to the report. Among venture capital firms, 35% of respondents believe that conditions will deteriorate, compared with 15% last year.

A look at whole-company purchases, minority stake acquisitions and funding rounds in which the buyer or investor was a private equity or venture capital firm lends weight to expectations that 2023 will not be the year that deal activity rebounds to 2021's record highs. Private equity and venture capital entries in the first quarter were down over 40% year over year at 2,873 deals with a total value of $122.81 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

This slowdown follows double-digit declines in 2022 — a year marked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, record inflation and interest rate hikes. S&P Global Market Intelligence's “2023 Private Equity Outlook” report shows "market volatility and subsequent fluctuations in valuations" were the biggest obstacles to closing deals in 2022, followed by macroeconomic risk.

Investments in the banking sector by private equity and venture capital firms reflect the overall downturn in deal activity.

The industry's exposure to the banking sector seems on track to fall further in 2023 after declining more than 60% in 2022. Between Jan. 1 and March 22, private equity and venture capital firms announced or completed five investments in the banking sector totaling $110 million, a far cry from the 19 deals with a total value of $1.29 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Increased bank regulation, a hot topic following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, could spark bank M&A activity as banks seek scale in response to new rules. However, private equity is more likely to seek opportunities elsewhere, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Similar to dealmaking, private equity fundraising has also become significantly more difficult in 2023, as evidenced by global pension funds ending the first quarter "slightly underallocated to private equity” compared with their targets. Across 365 global pension funds, the median actual allocation was $276 million, and the median target allocation was $280 million. The numbers suggest that, in aggregate, pension funds had a $4 million net underallocation to private equity as of March 28, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence and Preqin.

One of the reasons cited for the aggregate underallocation was the sharp drop in private equity funds launched in the year to April 3. Another was investor hesitancy due to the uncertain direction of inflation and interest rates, as well as the “denominator effect” causing investors to become more exposed to private equity with declines in public markets.

