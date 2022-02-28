Daily Update: July 21, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

The Evolution of Iron Ore Derivatives

Iron ore prices are volatile, and historically, market participants could only gain exposure to the iron ore market through buying stock in metals and mining companies. But the market changed significantly in the late 2010s, allowing greater flexibility for market participants to gain direct exposure to iron ore and manage risk related to price volatility.

Until as recently as 2009, the iron ore price was fixed via an annual benchmark system subject to lengthy negotiations between mining and steel companies. The iron ore market was opaque and price information was sparse until June 2008, when Platts, now part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, launched the world's first daily price assessment. Since then, the iron ore information landscape has grown significantly.

With more information, the annual benchmark pricing mechanism quickly gave way to one based on averaging daily spot indexes that reflect supply-demand dynamics. Also in 2008, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank launched an over-the-counter iron ore swaps market, catalyzing derivatives dominated by futures and options contracts listed on the Singapore Exchange and Dalian Commodity Exchange.

In 2022, iron ore derivatives cleared on the Singapore Exchange soared 41.2% to 3.04 billion metric tons, nearly twice the size of the underlying physical trade. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the volume of futures and options traded in 2022 was 26.3 billion metric tons, 17 times the size of total physical seaborne trade.

Exploration budgets have risen too, reaching a seven-year high of $713 million in 2022. Given the challenging outlook for iron ore demand in the first half of 2023, S&P Global Commodity Insights expects iron ore exploration to trend downward in 2023. Budgets are expected to slow in the short and medium term as iron ore supply is forecast to outpace falling demand and create surpluses as early as 2026. S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts forecast the Platts 62% Fe iron ore index to average $120 per metric ton, including cost and freight, in 2023.

Written by Wyatt Scott.







Economy

Economic Research: European Housing Markets: Sustained Correction Ahead

At the beginning of this year, house prices still held up better than most had expected. But the pandemic residential real estate boom in Europe is now over, and nominal price growth has entered a phase of sustained correction, in S&P Global Ratings’ view. Even before European central banks started to hike in earnest, home price dynamics appeared unsustainable, not least because housing affordability in most of the geographies S&P Global Ratings covers deteriorated significantly over the pandemic years. With interest rates now even higher, pressure on house prices has increased and will intensify further as higher benchmark rates continue to pull up average mortgage rates over time.

Capital Markets

A Ray Of Sunshine For Florida's Troubled Residential Property Insurance Market

For the first time in three years, Florida's struggling domestic residential property insurers have posted a quarterly profit. Excluding Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida property insurers reported $38.6 million in profit in the first quarter of 2023, according to an analysis conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That compares to a loss of almost $120 million a year earlier. Reporting periods may not include the same number of companies, as nine P&C insurers focused on Florida have become insolvent since 2021, while others have entered the market.

Global Trade

Spherical Economy: Managing Expanding Soccer Ball Supply Chains

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand brings a focus onto a rapidly expanding part of the football (soccer) world. Global trade in inflatable balls, including those used in other sports such as rugby, basketball and American football and incorporating both premium and basic brands, climbed by 50% year over year in 2022 to $1.20 billion.

Sustainability

iBoxx Sovereign Debt Indexing With ESG Scores And Green Bonds

Interest in government debt has increased since last year, following the “run-to-quality” amid the 2022 markets’ rout and the shift to a higher interest rate environment, which made sovereign yields attractive again. At the same time, with sustainability considerations becoming mainstream, especially in Europe, the demand for sovereign ESG solutions has also picked up. Given the importance and the size of the sovereign debt market, sustainability benchmarks still have a lot of room to grow.

Energy & Commodities

Listen: Nigeria: Another Force Majeure At Forcados?

Nigeria, Africa's largest crude oil producer, is struggling to keep oil flowing amid leaks at the Forcados oil terminal port. The ill-fated facility has been offline for much of 2022 due to sabotage, and now faces the prospect of another force majeure that could affect European markets. In this episode of the Platts Oil Markets podcast, oil news reporter Charlie Mitchell and oil price reporters Luke Stuart and George Delaney join Francesco di Salvo to discuss what is happening in Nigeria and how traders have reacted so far.

Technology & Media

Listen: Attitudes About AI

S&P Global Market Intelligence has been tracking attitudes about AI since well before the current generative AI explosion and the shift in expectations is dramatic. Returning guests Sheryl Kingstone and Alex Johnston join host Eric Hanselman to explore differences by demographic and discuss practical aspects of AI that will have significant impacts. Model coordination is key and organizations have to consider where their training data is coming from and what they need to accomplish while addressing societal concerns.

