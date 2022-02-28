Daily Update: January 24, 2024

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Despite Multiple Delays, the Dangote Refinery is Vital for Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria, meaning “lakes” in Portuguese, got its name from European traders. Unfortunately, Lagos is a misnomer since its supposed lakes are a network of saltwater lagoons connected via channels with the Atlantic Ocean. One of the largest of these lagoons, Lekki, has gained a reputation for being one of the most expensive places to live in Lagos due to its many beaches. However, the Lekki peninsula between the lagoon and the ocean is important to the Nigerian economy for a very different reason: the massive Dangote oil refinery and deep-sea port.

Nigeria is Africa's top oil producer, but the country is forced to export almost all its crude because state-owned refineries have been shut down for repairs. The Dangote refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 b/d, should help to end Nigeria’s dependence on the cycle of crude exports and gasoline imports. The Dangote crude distillation unit was designed to process 12 crudes simultaneously and is optimized for Nigerian crude grades.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, announced plans for the Dangote refinery in 2013. The original production cost was projected to be $9 billion, but the project ended up costing over $19 billion and suffering repeated delays. On May 22, 2023, former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the refinery. Despite the launch, the refinery did not produce any oil products due to a lack of domestic crude feedstock. Finally, on Dec. 7, 2023, a crude oil tanker called OTIS unloaded 950,000 barrels of Nigerian Agbami crude at Dangote's offshore crude receiving terminal. In the same month, privately owned Nigerian National Petroleum, which owns a 20% stake in the refinery, agreed to supply 6 million barrels of crude oil as feedstock.

While Aliko Dangote celebrated these deliveries in public statements, S&P Global analysts does not expect that the refinery will reach full operating capacity until mid-2025, with further delays still possible.

Recent Nigerian economic data points to continued headwinds for the private sector. A renewed downturn in the fourth quarter of 2023 halted a period of recovery following the cash crisis at the start of the year. Demand is waning, and a survey of firms in June 2023 attributed higher prices to fuel costs. Reports of higher fuel prices remained well above average levels into the final quarter of 2023. S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts that consumer price inflation in Nigeria will average 24.3% in 2023 and remain elevated at 18.5% in 2024.

There is a saying about Brazil, that it is “the country of the future and always will be.” This wry observation reflects the struggle of certain resource-rich developing nations to realize their tremendous potential. Perhaps the introduction of the Dangote refinery in Lagos can help Nigeria fulfill its potential by reducing a debilitating dependence on foreign refineries.

Today is Wednesday, January 24, 2024, and here is today's essential intelligence.

Written by Nathan Hunt.







Economy

Historically Low Ratings In The Run-Up To 2020 Increases Vulnerability To The COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic and its related social distancing measures — coupled with the sharp, sudden oil price decline — have put an abrupt halt to 11 years of global economic growth. As these events continue to play out, market participants and stakeholders have asked us many questions about the effect on ratings for nonfinancial corporate and sovereign borrowers globally and how this compares with prior periods.

—Read the report from S&P Global Ratings









Access more insights on the global economy >







Capital Markets

Customers Bancorp Tops Cheaply Valued US Bank Stocks List

For the second consecutive month, Customers Bancorp Inc. was the least expensive US bank stock by price-to-estimated 2024 EPS. As of Jan. 16, the company's price-to-estimated EPS multiple stood at 7.4x, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. The industry median for the 123 institutions in this analysis was 10.6x.

—Read the article from S&P Global Market Dynamics









Access more insights on capital markets >







Global Trade

China Q1 Copper Concs TC/Rcs Seen In Downtrend On Tighter Supply

Clean copper concentrate treatment and refining charges in China are expected to be in a downtrend in the first quarter of 2024 because of tighter supply that has led demand from Chinese smelters for high impurity content concentrates to strengthen. Supplies of clean copper concentrates have tightened after First Quantum Minerals halted production and declared force majeure at its Cobre Panama copper mine in late November on a government order following protests and blockades, impacting shipments loading in November and December to contractual buyers.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Access more insights on global trade >







Sustainability

Rising Costs, Lower Revenues For European Wind And Solar Lift PPA Breakeven Points

Breakeven levels for European wind and solar power purchase agreements increased in 2023 amid higher project costs and falling revenue forecasts, according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Modelled breakeven points for standard 10-year PPAs starting in 2025 rose above forward curve-based indexes, with Spanish wind and solar contracts seen around Eur70/MWh, up Eur10/MWh and Eur5/MWh, respectively, since June 2023.

—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Access more insights on sustainability >







Energy & Commodities

Listen: Oil And Gas Companies Opening Wallets As Lease Sales Grow Scarcer

The Biden administration in December signed off on a plan to conduct the fewest oil and gas lease sales in history, with just three auctions in the Gulf of Mexico planned in the next five years. Now, oil and gas companies are changing their bidding strategies to scoop up leases when they are available. George Laguros, a technical research principal with S&P Global Commodity Insights, spoke with Starr Spencer, senior editor for oil news at S&P Global Commodity Insights, to discuss the recent lease sale, and what might be next for leases after the election.

—Listen and subscribe to Capitol Crude, a podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights









Access more insights on energy and commodities >







Technology & Media

Tech M&A Outlook Survey: A Historic Bust-To-Boom Reversal In 2024?

As painful as the post-pandemic tech M&A slump has been, the market has found the bottom and is set to rebound sharply in 2024. That's the prevailing view from dealmakers in 451 Research's annual Tech M&A Outlook Survey, which included a near-record level of bullishness for activity as well as valuations in the beaten-down sector.

—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence









Access more insights on technology and media >