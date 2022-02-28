Daily Update: August 16, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

Asia’s Insurance Sector Primed for Growth

The insurance industry in most of the Asia-Pacific region seems set to grow, though not without some growing pains.

Mainland China already has the world’s second-largest insurance market after the US, but it still has plenty of room to expand, according to S&P Global Ratings. The outlook for life insurers is particularly optimistic. After a few rough years in which the COVID-19 pandemic hurt demand, the life insurance market is starting to recover.

“[Mainland] China's low penetration rates suggest there is much growth ahead in the market. Rising insurance awareness and demand for protection in the country will likely facilitate secular growth in the sector,” said WenWen Chen, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

Chinese property and casualty (P&C) insurers, on the other hand, will face more difficulty. Underwriting profits rose in 2022 because COVID-19 measures kept vehicle traffic, and therefore auto insurance claims, low. However, S&P Global Ratings expects underwriting pressure to come back in 2023–24. “P&C insurers will need to address the more challenging circumstances by honing their pricing models and otherwise strengthening their underwriting,” Chen said.

The P&C market is still expected to expand overall. According to Chen, “[as] economic activities normalize, both the life and P&C insurance sectors' premium growth will likely return to high single-digit growth in 2023 and 2024.”

The insurance industry in Hong Kong is also expected to see strong improvement. S&P Global Ratings expects new-business growth for the life insurance segment to hit 20%-25% in 2023 before dipping to 10%-15% in 2024. Meanwhile, growth in the P&C segment should be stable at about 5% for the next two years.

Hong Kong’s quickly aging population and demand from mainland China are the main drivers of this increase. “Mainland China customers are drawn to Hong Kong because of its widening interest rate differential, opportunities for asset diversification and the availability of comprehensive healthcare. Hong Kong insurers provide foreign currency-denominated savings and investment policies and more well-rounded critical illness and medical insurance offerings than their mainland counterparts,” said S&P Global Ratings analysts.

Increasing business with mainland China will further expose Hong Kong’s insurance sector to any volatility there, so the shift doesn’t come without risk.

Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea saw significant rate increases during the reinsurance renewal season in early April. In Japan, most contracts were renewed with rate increases of more than 20% because of inflationary pressure and increasing natural disasters, a source told S&P Global Market Intelligence. Renewal negotiations in Japan remained orderly despite the rate spikes. The same can’t be said for South Korea, where some negotiations were dragged into mid-March, putting “tremendous pressure” on cedents to reach terms by the April deadline.

As the insurance markets in the two countries harden, Japanese insurers are becoming more interested in other reinsurance forms such as insurance-linked securities, which let carriers transfer risk to capital markets. South Korean insurers tend to be more conservative, but some may start to consider alternative forms.

Though Asia’s insurance industry faces some challenges and not all segments will increase equally, it has opportunities for strong growth over the next few years.

Today is Wednesday, August 16, 2023, and here is today's essential intelligence.

Written by Claire Delano.







