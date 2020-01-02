2019 Review – 12 Events That Shaped Global Supply Chains

The report reviews the events that were emblematic of the changes in trade policy, logistics sector and industrial supply chain operations in 2019, based on our monthly most-read research review and the more-than 1,300 reports published by Panjiva research in 2019. For each report we outline what it covered, why it mattered and what the data told us.

January – Newark’s new problem is congestion, clearance may just be a matter of time

The event: Congestion built up at many U.S. ports in late 2018 and early 2019 as a result of accelerated shipments to beat tariffs.

Why it mattered: Handling fees were increased and shipments delayed with recovery back to normal taking until later in 1Q, illustrating the fragility of supply chains to even modest disruptions.

What the data showed: There was a 12.8% year over year surge in traffic through the port of Newark / New York in 2018, though the top five freight operators’ market share has been squeezed.

CH ROBINSON AND ORIENT EXPRESS GET AGGRESSIVE IN NEW YORK

February – Semis only a small segment of a solution

The event: The first of many near-misses in terms of a U.S.-China trade deal included a memorandum of understanding that could have seen China increase its purchases of U.S. products.

Why it mattered: China wanted to include semiconductors in the list, but the heart of the trade war relates to U.S. concerns about China’s technological developments. Needless to say the MoU didn’t evolve into a full deal and negotiations continued through the rest of the year.

What the data showed: The U.S. accounted for less than 10% of China’s semiconductor imports in 2018, while directing 100% of U.S. semiconductor exports to China would only cut the U.S. trade deficit by 8%.

MALAYSIA THE MAIN POTENTIAL LOSER FROM REDIRECTED EXPORTS

March – Norsk Hydro Hack Might Cut Into Aluminum Supply Chains

The event: Aluminum producer Norsk Hydro suffered a ransomware attack.

Why it mattered: The logistics sector managed to avoid direct attacks after Maersk and FedEx’s travails in 2017 but Norsk Hydro’s situation showed supply chains are still vulnerable to cyber-security issues.

What the data showed: Importers working with Norsk Hydro that may face a disruption from reduced supplies including Eastman Kodak, Agfa and Southern Lithoplate.

NORSK HYDRO’S U.S. SOURCING HAS BECOME DIVERSIFIED IN 2018

April – Trump’s border threat raises the stakes for food

The event: President Trump threatened to close the border with Mexico as a response to continued migrant flows – he latterly also threatened to increase tariffs on all Mexican exports.

Why it mattered: It was just one example of the Trump administration’s use of trade policy in a wider geopolitical context – see more below on Turkey.

What the data showed: Truck-borne bilateral trade between the U.S. and Mexico – which would be disrupted by a closure – reached $484.4 billion in the 12 months to Feb. 28, or 64.5% of all trade between the two countries, with the food sector particularly exposed.

LATE SEASON SUPPLY TROUBLES AHEAD IF BORDER IS CLOSED