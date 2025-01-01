Anticipated US Tariff Changes

By mid-2025, S&P Global Mobility expects the US will implement a universal tariff on goods from outside North America. We currently assume Canada and Mexico will be exempt from these tariffs as part of the governing US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), though the Trump transition team has indicated it may impose a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico. This could evolve as the countries review this trade agreement in mid-2026.

A universal tariff would presumably cover all goods, including autos and auto parts, based on the December 2024 round of S&P Global Mobility vehicle, production, powertrain and sales forecasts. Our current assumption is for a universal standard 10% tariff, up from a typical 2.5%.

We expect that goods from mainland China imported to the US will see a new 30% tariff (up from 21%), with the existing 102.5% tariff on electric vehicles from mainland China remaining in place. We expect this tariff will not be used as a bargaining tool that Trump would revoke if he obtains other concessions but would instead become a permanent tariff.