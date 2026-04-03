The global market is also likely to experience deeper supply chain disruptions if the strait remains closed through the end of April. Our March 2026 TIV base case assumptions were optimistic that tanker traffic would resume after a couple of weeks and be restored by late March or early April. This has not materialized.

The base case assumptions behind our April 2026 TIV forecast now assume that the strait will remain essentially closed through April. Reopening the strait is expected to be gradual, and normal shipping in the region is unlikely to resume until the second half of 2026. The situation remains highly fluid.

Presuming the strait is reopened, confidence in oil flows will rebuild as the situation stabilizes. A remaining uncertainty is that the extent to which energy assets have been damaged during the Iran war, as well as the cost and time needed for repair.

In our April 2026 draft light-vehicle global auto sales forecast, we now expect a reduction of 800,000 to 900,000 units in 2026 and 500,000 units in 2027; this includes the 200,000-unit reduction in GCC sales. The impact on countries across the world is also likely to be uneven, and we are not providing our regional forecast at this time.

Current vehicle inventory appears strong enough to absorb potential production cuts, so the sales reduction forecast is based on economic impact rather than lower production.

The April 2026 draft reduction is in addition to a 500,000-unit impact reflected in our March 2026 global auto sales forecast. These figures also account for other macroeconomic impacts, affordability pressures from higher oil prices and the direct impact on vehicle sales in the Middle East. The April 2026 affordability impact assumptions include the expectation that higher energy inflation will prompt central banks to delay interest cuts rather than raise rates.

Higher oil prices will drive the economic issues. If the strait remains closed through April, S&P Global Energy projects dated Brent crude to average US$120 per barrel that month, with daily swings from US$100 to US$150. Within these assumptions, we see the market experiencing volatility and negative economic impact this year, but not a prolonged crisis.