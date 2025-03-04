S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Rapid Impact Analysis - 4 March 2025
US auto tariffs will profoundly impact automotive production and sales in North America; production impacted by as much as 20,000 units per day within a week.
S&P Global Mobility's AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events, including the automotive industry forecast. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
Highlights
The stability of the North American automotive ecosystem saw an existential threat turn to action on February 1, 2025. That day, US President Trump signed three Executive Orders regarding trade structures with major new tariffs to be enacted with effect from 12:01 am EST, Tuesday, February 4, on Canada, Mexico and mainland China. These include auto tariffs that will profoundly impact automotive production and sales in North America.
By late afternoon of Feb 3, negotiations with both Mexico and Canada enabled their tariffs to be delayed by a month, while the 10% tariff on goods from mainland China were imposed.
None of the three countries were able to negotiate further delay and on March 4, 2025, the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico went into effect. Imports from China are now assessed with an additional 10%, bringing the tariffs under this action to 20%. The only adjustment is that Canadian energy (oil and natural gas) are tariffed at 10% instead of 25%.
These tariffs were to be applied in addition to any current tariffs, which for China includes some products tariffed at most favored nation (MFN) 2.5%, automotive products at 25% already and electric vehicles at 100%.
Canada countered with a 25% tariff on an immediate CA$30 billion in US goods, with another CA$125 billion in additional goods tariff planned to come in force 21 days later. Canada had also held off on those tariffs in February, but has implemented them as of March 4 as well.
President Trump used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Act gives the president broad leeway to assess tariffs under a national emergency, without Congressional approval. Trump declared illegal immigration and smuggling of illicit drugs, fentanyl in particular, as national emergencies, formally identifying the national emergency these tariffs were to address.
Mexico and Canada negotiated the delay from Feb 4 to March 4 by increasing their activity to stop illegal migration and drug smuggling at their borders. Mexico’s President Sheinbaum agreed to 10,000 troops of the Mexican national guard to patrol the border. Canada’s subsequent agreement echoed the move from Mexico, though Canada’s plan is more robust, more detailed and included a commitment for a CA$1.3 billion investment into improving border security and illicit fentanyl trade.
Along with imposing tariffs, a de minimis exemption was set aside on Feb 4. The exemption had meant packages with self-reported value under $800 could be imported without duty; setting it aside immediately caused chaos at customs centers and ports not prepared to deal with the additional volume of packages to be tracked and assessed, and de minimus was restored.
On March 3, President Trump addressed this issue, saying the exemption will be lifted as soon as the Commerce Secretary has developed and is ready to implement procedures to handle the workflow. Consumer goods from mainland China will be most severely impacted by this change.
Another key change with these tariffs is that there will be no ‘duty drawback’ integrated into the Canada and Mexico tariffs. Credit for US content in a Canada or Mexico-built vehicle will not be factored into duty calculations; duty will be determined on final vehicle value.
Now that the 25% tariff scenario has been deployed, we see a 70% probability for a quick resolution. In that case, we would see the tariffs only in effect for 0-2 weeks. We will see some automaker production lost due to supply issues and border gridlock, and short-term OEM production halts. In this scenario, we expect that all lost sales and production is regained in short order.
S&P Global Mobility estimates that there are about 63,900 light vehicles produced per day across North America, with 41,700 units produced in the US, 17,600 units in Mexico and 4,600 units in Canada. We estimate that production disruption caused by the tariffs could result in one-third of production being disrupted in the region within one week. This would equate to disruption of more than 20,000 units per day in short order.
However, we also see potential for an Extended Disruption if the tariffs are held in place for a six-to-eight-week duration. We see a 20% probability for this outcome. In this case, we will see several high exposure vehicles slow or cease production and for OEMs to conserve inventory and be careful to replenish with ‘tariffed’ stock. OEMs will look to protect profitability by replenishing slowly and keep incentives and discounts very low while aiming to keep pricing strong. We do see potential for product development delays during this period having a knock-on effect into future years. Slowed product development will mean that product launches in later years will be delayed, having impact in some years after this has passed. However, with a six-to-eight-week disruption, we expect most sales and production are compensated for within 12 months.
The more dire scenario is a Tariff Winter. S&P Global Mobility currently puts this at a 10% probability. In this case, tariffs of 25% on Mexico and Canada are integrated long-term into the auto trade structures. This would create an environment of sub-optimal sourcing--vehicles and components produced in Mexico and Canada are currently in those locations because cost and efficiencies are optimal in this arrangement. Moving that production to the US to avoid the tariff also increases the cost of labor for manufacturing, has the potential to further exacerbate a general labor shortage, and could leave automakers with underutilized plants in Mexico or Canada. Though in a Tariff Winter we would expect to see re-sourcing, due to the sub-optimal sourcing increasing the cost of manufacturing, North American light-vehicle sales could decline by 10% for several years with a long-term decline in competitiveness. The decline is likely to be 10% in the US, 8% in Mexico and 15% in Canada.
A key issue here is that OEMs and suppliers will only invest capital and resources if there is long-term stability in the trade and source planning environment; a Tariff Winter presumes some level of stability, even at higher costs. In the meantime, the uncertain trade situation may delay development of future vehicle programs. This is particularly true in light of additional emission and fuel economy regulation uncertainty.
Now that tariff against Canada and Mexico has been imposed, it will significantly disrupt the economics of the region. S&P Global Mobility sees potential for North American production to be impacted by as much as 20,000 units per day within a week. We do expect to see announcements from automakers regarding potential sourcing considerations which were in the works prior to the tariffs being announced. We may see other changes as well; as example, reports indicate that Honda is re-evaluating a previous plan to add production of the next-generation Civic to its Mexico plant in 2027 and source from the US instead.
A full-length analysis is available to AutoIntelligence and AutoTechInsight subscribers through their respective web portals.
Plan ahead for any possible scenario with S&P Global Mobility's scenario planning consulting services.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.