As the delayed Aug. 1 deadline for reciprocal tariffs approached, there was a flurry of negotiations in late July. But despite several announcements of new trade agreements, S&P Global Mobility’s assumptions are largely unchanged regarding the impact of tariffs on the auto industry.

The recent activity will, however, result in updates to the September 2025 sales and production forecasts, to adjust for new timing indications.

Canada and Mexico: Closest trading partners do not have an agreement yet

On July 31, US President Donald Trump issued new executive orders regarding the fentanyl-related tariff on Canada as well as the reciprocal-trade-related tariffs on other countries, including Mexico. Changes are effective Aug 7, 2025.

The US gave Mexico a 90-day extension for negotiation relative to reciprocal tariffs. During the delay, Mexico will continue to pay a 25% fentanyl tariff on most goods, a 25% tariff on vehicles, and a 50% tariff on steel, aluminum and copper, though these tariffs do not stack on top of each other. Essentially, the highest tariff amount applicable to an import from Mexico is the one which applies. Exemptions for USMCA-compliant parts and the value of US-sourced components continues.

The US President says Canada has not done enough to stem fentanyl and other illicit drugs flowing into the US, as well as noting that Canada retaliated against the earlier US tariff actions. The executive order increased Canada’s fentanyl-related tariff from 25% to 35%.

The US noted that goods “transshipped” to evade the 35% will be subject to a transshipment tariff of 40%. However, USMCA-compliant goods are exempt from the 35% tariff.

Though Canada did not respond with retaliation, the Canadian prime minister reportedly said that a deal is still weeks away.

Reciprocal tariffs around the world

While the US was successful in reaching frameworks for trade deals with the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia, it has been unsuccessful with most countries. There is no change to the rates for goods from mainland China imposed as of May 12, 2025.

The US published a list of countries which will be subject to ad valorem duties until the reach of a new agreement or the conclusion of negotiations that have already started. Most countries on this list are not critical to the auto industry. For countries not specifically listed, the US will impose an additional ad valorem rate of 10%, also beginning Aug 7.

As with the Canada changes, the updated reciprocal tariff order applies a 40% tariff on goods determined by the CBP to have been transshipped, in lieu of the additional ad valorem duty. The Commerce Department and Homeland Security Department will work with the CBP to publish a list every six months of countries and specific facilities used in circumvention schemes.