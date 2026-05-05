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US-Iran tensions over the Strait of Hormuz are contributing to lower global vehicle sales and production forecasts, with impact stretching into 2027.
As the US-Iran conflict enters its third month, S&P Global Mobility is adjusting its forecast assumptions for light vehicle production and sales. While our official production forecast will be updated in mid-May, and our sales forecast in mid-June, this interim analysis provides a glimpse of our current assumptions.
The situation remains fluid and figures here are subject to change, due to new developments in the conflict as well as our normal monthly automotive industry forecast adjustments.
The Strait of Hormuz has been largely closed for two months, March and April. The US and Iran both seem to view their control over the Strait as a position of negotiating power, and traffic is not yet flowing.
As the situation continues and progress toward a resolution seems to be moving erratically, our assumptions as of May 1 signify severely constrained exports from Gulf countries through spring 2026, with slow relief into the summer of 2026.
From fall 2026 onward, the expectation is that oil flows will improve intermittently but will not resume with steady progression.
With the strait still closed as of May 5, 2026, we’re revising our prior assumptions. In this interim May sales forecast, we see global light-vehicle sales potentially dropping between 650,000 and 900,000 units in 2026, compared with our April 2026 forecast. This would translate to a total sales volume of 89.6 – 89.9 million units for 2026, compared to the 90.5 million units projected in April.
We have also revised the outlook for 2027, as the longer the situation deteriorates, the greater likelihood of cascading impact. The April 2026 light-vehicle forecast round saw 2027 global sales at 92.6 million units; we now project that this number could drop to between 91.6 and 91.3 million units.
S&P Global Mobility offers clients unique insights to navigate supply chain disruptions, global trade shifts and more, allowing you to see opportunities others don’t. With 100+ years of automotive industry expertise, we offer tailored, ongoing advisory services designed to help you navigate the current and future landscape.
S&P Global Mobility analysts are still working on the May light-vehicle production forecast; final numbers will be available mid-month. It remains impossible to determine guidance for the scope and severity of automaker-level impact.
As the situation continues to evolve, so do the assumptions with forecast rounds. Our latest assumptions include the possibility of production risk due to lower demand and physical supply chain disruption. With dynamics changing, now we expected that existing global light-vehicle inventory could soften any potential impact of automotive supply chain issues.
Over the first half of 2026, we have seen evidence of automakers maintaining robust production output levels. Global vehicle inventories rose as automakers boosted stock levels in regions where parts availability continued undisrupted. However, some stocks of petroleum-derived feedstocks and primary aluminum could see supply disruptions by the end of May.
We continue to assess that production hubs most at risk are Japan, South Korea and ASEAN. Europe and aligned manufacturing in Morocco and South Africa are secondary risks. As noted, the final May 2026 global light-vehicle forecast will be finalized and available in mid-May.
Though the May 2026 forecast will incorporate a longer disruption than earlier presumed, many of our previous expectations carry forward – and the longer the conflict persists, the deeper and longer the impact is likely to be felt.
The impact of oil and natural gas pricing variables are disruptive owing to their cumulative effect. As commodity price increases take hold across the economy and supply chain, they will increasingly pressure monthly household budgets and create a knock-on effect to lower vehicle sales. Among the key differences between the April and May assumptions is that the situation is seen as having a greater effect on 2027 than previously.
There remains risk that the situation persists longer than we’ve presumed for this round. This does create risk for further economic harm, lower availability and higher cost of commodities, and reduced manufacturing. As we previously noted, the duration of the war is the major factor affecting the severity of the damage and the effort needed to recover.
Under the USMCA, the three countries must decide by July 1, 2026, whether to extend the agreement for another 16 years (with another review opportunity in 2032). If any of the three countries decline to confirm the agreement, it enters a cycle of annual reviews.
Those reviews are opportunity to essentially renegotiate through amendments. Given the US efforts to increase tariffs on Canada and Mexico since President Trump took office, it seems highly unlikely the three will agree to extend. Essentially, a renegotiation is presumed. We believe the probability of a renegotiated USMCA remains about 70%.
Against that backdrop, we see potential for several new elements to be added to the USMCA. Among them could be implementation of US automotive tariffs on USMCA-compliant vehicles of 10% (the 25% on non-compliant vehicles presumably remains); addition of a modest US Value Add (USVA) for Canada- and Mexico-built vehicles bound for the US; adjustment to the treatment of capital and currency rates; and a key mode designed to control or limit China share/value increase.
We also see potential for changes to the agreement to include increase in the labor value content (LVC) rate to US$20+ with a forward inflation adjustment. The regional value add (RVA) could be increased above 75% – though that could be limited by current industry ecosystems. We also see potential for the redefinition and expansion of core parts which comply with the RVA.
S&P Global Mobility offers clients unique insights to navigate supply chain disruptions, global trade shifts and more, allowing you to see opportunities others don’t. With 100+ years of automotive industry expertise, we offer tailored, ongoing advisory services designed to help you navigate the current and future landscape.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.