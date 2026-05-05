The Strait of Hormuz has been largely closed for two months, March and April. The US and Iran both seem to view their control over the Strait as a position of negotiating power, and traffic is not yet flowing.

As the situation continues and progress toward a resolution seems to be moving erratically, our assumptions as of May 1 signify severely constrained exports from Gulf countries through spring 2026, with slow relief into the summer of 2026.

From fall 2026 onward, the expectation is that oil flows will improve intermittently but will not resume with steady progression.