The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful automotive industry analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.

Effective April 3, 2025, light vehicles imported into the US are subject to a 25% tariff. US light-vehicle inventory was estimated to be about 2.8 million units at the end of March 2025, with an estimated days’ supply industry-wide of only 43 days.

This means that vehicle inventory imported to the US before April 3 will likely run low by the middle of May. Of course, each automaker has its own level of inventory building into the industry average, and specific automaker- and brand-level inventory levels vary.

As we have noted continually throughout our coverage, the situation is wildly dynamic. The Trump Administration is making changes often. At this point, however, there seems to be some stability in the 25% import tariff on all vehicles imported into the US. These tariffs started on April 3 and will remain for some time. The 25% tariff on auto parts is due to be imposed on May 3, 2025.

With the April 3, 2025, start to tariff collection, there were some fast automaker responses. We do expect to see more announcements regarding production and investment, as well as pricing impacts, to work through the next several months. There are different strategies automakers can take to minimize the impact, and no one solution fits across the industry.

These early responses will also evolve alongside the complexity of the situation, as automakers determine what works and what does not. For now, we look at several of the early actions.