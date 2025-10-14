S&P Global Offerings
Detailed insights into how ICE and electrified powertrains evolve under pessimistic, baseline, and optimistic transition scenarios.
The Powertrain Scenario Forecast delivers detailed insights into internal combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicle propulsion trends and more. Using trusted monthly Light Vehicle Production and Powertrain Forecast data, it models a range of forecast scenarios from optimistic to conservative. Each scenario includes deeply contextualized analysis, all designed to help organizations anticipate risks, align cross-functional teams, and make informed strategic decisions amid evolving regulations and market conditions.
Forecasts for ICE, hybrid, and fully electric powertrains across key global markets.
Three pre-built outlooks representing current, relaxed, and stricter regulatory and market conditions.
User-friendly dashboards, customizable pivot tables, and raw data exports for detailed analysis and integration.
The Powertrain Scenario Forecast delivers precise, up-to-date scenario insights that empower strategic planning, risk management, and cross-functional alignment across the powertrain value chain.
The Powertrain Scenario Forecast enables scenario-based planning to guide strategic decisions across product development, supply chain, and investment.
Explore the FAQs below to learn how the Powertrain Scenario Forecast tool supports risk management, cross-functional alignment, and long-term planning in a rapidly changing industry.