New light vehicle sales in January are expected to begin the new year with a moderate result.

January 2026 US auto sales are projected to reach 1.13 million units, according to S&P Global Mobility. This would translate to an estimated sales pace of 15.2 million units (seasonally adjusted annual rate: SAAR), a drop from the 16.0 million unit SAAR reading in December but also reflective of a pattern from the prior two years; slower January sales following strong year-end close outs.

Looking forward, S&P Global Mobility projects US sales volumes to reach 15.98 million units in 2026, an estimated decline of 2% from the 2025 level of 16.38 million units, as an uncertain environment persists for auto sales levels.

“Weather-related impacts from cold weather and late-month winter storm activity will likely contribute to some of the mild January result,” said Chris Hopson, manager of North American light vehicle sales forecasting for S&P Global Mobility. “Setting up what could be some volatility for the monthly SAAR metric in the first half of 2026.”