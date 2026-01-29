S&P Global Offerings
29 January 2026
January 2026 US auto sales are projected to reach 1.13 million units, according to S&P Global Mobility.
New light vehicle sales in January are expected to begin the new year with a moderate result.
January 2026 US auto sales are projected to reach 1.13 million units, according to S&P Global Mobility. This would translate to an estimated sales pace of 15.2 million units (seasonally adjusted annual rate: SAAR), a drop from the 16.0 million unit SAAR reading in December but also reflective of a pattern from the prior two years; slower January sales following strong year-end close outs.
Looking forward, S&P Global Mobility projects US sales volumes to reach 15.98 million units in 2026, an estimated decline of 2% from the 2025 level of 16.38 million units, as an uncertain environment persists for auto sales levels.
“Weather-related impacts from cold weather and late-month winter storm activity will likely contribute to some of the mild January result,” said Chris Hopson, manager of North American light vehicle sales forecasting for S&P Global Mobility. “Setting up what could be some volatility for the monthly SAAR metric in the first half of 2026.”
A notable downshift for BEV sales and market share is expected through the first half of 2026, as automakers and consumers adjust to post-incentive conditions. BEV share of sales in January are estimated to be 5.3%. The roll out of new BEV product over the course of 2026 should provide a floor for the downside, but little movement is expected for the sector in the first half.
Continued development of battery-electric vehicle sales remains increasingly uncertain. The auto policy implications of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and developing new regulatory standards could further temper long-term BEV demand growth.
The 2026 US auto sales market will continue to contend with affordability pressures and shifting EV policies. S&P Global Mobility will monitor the evolving sales environment as manufacturers and consumers adapt to changing incentive landscapes.
We provide invaluable insights derived from unmatched automotive data, enabling you to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. Our expertise can help you optimize your businesses, reach the right consumers, and shape the future of mobility.
Get a preview of our light vehicle sales forecast, covering 145+ countries.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.