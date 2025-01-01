S&P Global Offerings
30 January 2025
According to our new commercial vehicle industry analysis, the 2025 outlook remains complex, with uneven recovery expected across different regions.
The global trucking industry faced a challenging landscape in 2024, marked by a mix of regional struggles and cautious investment.
According to our new commercial vehicle industry analysis—presented at S&P Global Mobility’s New Year’s Briefing event in Frankfurt—the 2025 outlook remains complex, with uneven recovery expected across different regions. Still, growing replacement demand and upcoming regulatory shifts offer promising signs for a rebound.
The commercial vehicle industry (trucks and buses above six tons in gross vehicle weight) saw some pockets of growth globally in 2024, but other markets faced challenges. While global sales of heavy commercial vehicles began to decline towards the end of 2023, the most significant drop occurred in Q3 2024, with Europe and Japan/Korea experiencing the largest losses.
Overall, this decline in sales was due to stagnant global economies that resulted in a lower demand for transportation. Additionally, companies have been struggling with extra costs associated with decarbonization goals and regulations as well as global supply chain disruptions.
Due to these global challenges, transport companies in 2024 exercised caution and postponed their investments, particularly in Europe and North America where freight rates were declining.
Similarly, in mainland China, demand for commercial trucks in 2024 was well below previous peaks. This decline was due to the country’s economic challenges and a pre-buy effect that led to higher-than-normal sales in advance of the China VI emission norms regulations.
Meanwhile, in India and Indonesia companies adopted a wait-and-see approach and delayed purchases until after the presidential election results were announced.
In South America, the main growth came from Brazil, where the market grew substantially last year owing to pre-Euro VI regulation demand as well as a rebound in agriculture.
In our Q1 2025 forecast round, we have cut the outlook for global truck sales by 4% in both 2025 and 2026. However, we anticipate a slight market uptick this year compared to 2024.
Expected cuts in interest rates, slowing inflation and an increase in freight rates will help fleet operators to invest in new vehicles in 2025. Truck fleets have aged over the last few years, due to low replacement rates during the Covid-19 pandemic and the semiconductor crisis. Therefore, we expect growing replacement demand to drive 2025 commercial vehicle sales, particularly with tighter regulations and zero-emission targets on the horizon.
However, this growth will be uneven across regions. The recovery in Central and Western Europe faces headwinds from sluggish economic growth, declining order intake, and political instability, which creates significant uncertainty for businesses.
In Eastern Europe, a modest growth outlook is anticipated due to declining inflation; however, the Russian heavy truck market is expected to stagnate as the war in Ukraine, weakening currency, and Western sanctions finally take their toll on the local economy.
In North America, new-registrations volume is on track for a year of modest growth, after a small decline in 2024, which was marked by difficult conditions particularly in for-hire truck transportation.
This year’s forecast upturn rests on broad economic fundamentals, especially in the United States, as well as on the expected start of a pre-buy ahead of 2027 US regulatory changes that may raise vehicle prices.
Risks and headwinds remain abundant, among them the predicted decline in the Mexican truck market; uncertainty around the timing of the rebound in US trucking; and prospects for increased US tariffs on goods imports from Mexico, which may dampen economic activity across the region and, by extension, demand for new trucks.
In mainland China, despite ongoing weaknesses in the property market and low consumer confidence, truck sales are poised to gain from replacement needs, infrastructure investments, and a newly introduced scrappage subsidy. However, growth is expected to be modest.
Meanwhile, in other Asian countries a booming construction industry, ongoing infrastructure projects, a rise in e-commerce, and an expanding road network will boost heavy truck sales. Fleets in the region operate with outdated trucks, so replacement demand will play an important part in driving sales growth going forward.
Demand in South America is projected to be modest this year, as Brazil absorbs last year’s elevated sales, while other countries are faced with high inflation, challenging credit conditions, and political instability.
As the world navigates these uncertain times, the future of the commercial vehicle industry is marked by both challenges and opportunities. With anticipated improvement in economic conditions, coupled with strategic investments in infrastructure and pre-buying ahead of stricter emissions regulations, global heavy truck sales are set to recover by the beginning of 2026.
In the bus segment, significant volumes are anticipated to surge starting in 2026, following a brief pause this year. This growth will be driven by increasing urbanization, rising demand for public transport, and ongoing efforts to decarbonize bus fleets, particularly in the city bus segment.
Next week: Don’t miss detailed updates in our medium and heavy commercial vehicle forecast, published on Connect for subscribers.
If you are not a current subscriber, click here to learn about our commercial vehicle engine forecast and to download a sample of our data.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.