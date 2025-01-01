In 2025, automotive aftermarket industry trends point to a period of transformation. By the end of this year, there are expected to be around 245 million out-of-warranty vehicles in mainland China alone, accounting for roughly 72% of that country’s total vehicle population.

That’s a tremendous number of vehicles that the automotive aftermarket could cater to in terms of parts, servicing and repairs. With the rapid growth of electrified vehicles and advanced technologies adding more complexity to the industry, stakeholders must be prepared to evolve to stay ahead.

Our latest report, Top Aftermarket Trends 2025, builds on the success of last year's inaugural publication. It explores the impact of global macroeconomic trends; evaluates the most recent mergers and acquisitions that are reshaping aftermarket industry dynamics; studies vehicles-in-operation (VIO) trends, especially from a brand perspective; and examines the most recent changes in the global right-to-repair movement.