3 February 2025
In 2025, automotive aftermarket industry trends point to a period of transformation. With EVs and advanced technologies, stakeholders must evolve to stay ahead.
In 2025, automotive aftermarket industry trends point to a period of transformation. By the end of this year, there are expected to be around 245 million out-of-warranty vehicles in mainland China alone, accounting for roughly 72% of that country’s total vehicle population.
That’s a tremendous number of vehicles that the automotive aftermarket could cater to in terms of parts, servicing and repairs. With the rapid growth of electrified vehicles and advanced technologies adding more complexity to the industry, stakeholders must be prepared to evolve to stay ahead.
Our latest report, Top Aftermarket Trends 2025, builds on the success of last year's inaugural publication. It explores the impact of global macroeconomic trends; evaluates the most recent mergers and acquisitions that are reshaping aftermarket industry dynamics; studies vehicles-in-operation (VIO) trends, especially from a brand perspective; and examines the most recent changes in the global right-to-repair movement.
In addition to in-depth analysis of key aftermarket trends, this report also contains a unique and comprehensive assessment of the VIO in mainland China and India, to understand how these fastest-growing countries are going to evolve in the future.
Further, the report presents results from our electrified vehicle survey, which gives us the customer mindset towards transitioning to electric vehicles.
The report includes exclusive insights from S&P Global Mobility’s Technology VIO Domain (TechVIO) and our Component Forecast Analytics (CFA) platform.
The shift towards more connected, electrified, and autonomous vehicles presents both challenges and opportunities for aftermarket players. As the market evolves, the ability to predict trends, understand new consumer behaviors, and adapt to regulatory changes will be key to success.
By leveraging the insights provided in Top Aftermarket Trends 2025, companies can position themselves as leaders in a rapidly changing market.
If you would like to access or know more about this report and other similar assets on our platform, please reach out to us at viroop.narla@spglobal.com and we will be glad to assist you.
