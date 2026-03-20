Using scenario planning tools to shift from forecasts to fast decisions

Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are navigating one of the most volatile market environments in decades. Trade policy changes, electrification timelines, regulatory pressure, and supply chain disruptions are reshaping global markets faster than traditional planning cycles can keep up.

In this environment, automotive scenario planning has become a critical capability for OEM strategy teams. But confident decision-making requires more than accurate forecasts. It requires the ability to quickly test assumptions, evaluate potential market shifts, and translate insights into operational action.

Many OEMs still rely on fragmented forecasting workflows built around spreadsheets and static reports. Planning teams often spend more time assembling and reconciling data than analyzing outcomes or shaping strategy.

Our latest whitepaper, Real-world scenario planning for OEM agility and improved decision making, explores how OEMs can move beyond these limitations with real-world scenario planning case studies that fit directly into operational workflows, enabling faster and more confident decisions.

Get your copy of "Real-world scenario planning for OEM agility and improved decision making".

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Why traditional automotive forecasting is struggling to keep pace

Across conversations with OEM planning teams, a common pattern emerges: the complexity of the automotive market has increased dramatically, but the tools used to support forecasting and scenario analysis often have not.

Several challenges frequently appear across organizations:

  • Disconnected systems and spreadsheet dependency: Forecasts often exist across multiple Excel files and departments, creating version control issues and slowing collaboration.
  • Accelerating planning cycles: Quarterly forecasting cycles are increasingly being replaced by monthly or even ad-hoc scenario analysis in response to tariffs, regulatory changes, and demand volatility.
  • Demand for deeper market visibility: Teams need granular insight into vehicle segments, powertrain mixes, and regional demand dynamics to guide production and product decisions.
  • Difficulty evaluating multiple assumptions simultaneously: Testing optimistic, pessimistic, and baseline projections often requires rebuilding models from scratch.

As a result, organizations face a growing gap between market speed and planning speed.

What agile scenario planning looks like in practice

Modern scenario planning shifts from a periodic strategic exercise to a continuous operational capability embedded in everyday workflows.

Instead of revisiting forecasts once or twice a year, planning teams can update assumptions dynamically as market conditions evolve — whether that’s a regulatory shift, a tariff announcement, or a sudden change in consumer demand.

This approach enables organizations to:

  • Update forecasts dynamically as new information emerges
  • Compare multiple market scenarios simultaneously
  • Align global strategy with regional execution
  • Analyze forecasts at both executive and granular levels

The result is faster analysis, clearer visibility into risks and opportunities, and more confident decision-making across the organization.

However, turning scenario planning into a continuous capability requires more than a new mindset. It requires integrated data, connected workflows, and the ability to simulate multiple outcomes quickly.

Turning volatility into strategic advantage with scenario planning

Volatility has become a defining feature of the global automotive market.

Electrification strategies continue to evolve. Trade policies shift rapidly. New competitors and technologies are entering key markets. At the same time, OEMs must balance long-term investment decisions with short-term operational realities.

Organizations that can evaluate multiple market outcomes quickly and align teams around shared data are far better positioned to respond to these changes.

Embedding scenario planning into everyday workflows enables OEMs to move from reactive forecasting to proactive strategy.

From scenario planning insight to execution

In the full whitepaper, we examine how OEMs are transforming scenario planning from a static forecasting exercise into an operational decision-making tool.

Drawing on anonymized field research, the report explores:

  • The operational barriers that still slow down planning teams
  • Why many OEMs are shifting toward continuous scenario evaluation
  • How connected forecasting platforms can integrate assumptions, simulations, and forecasts in a single environment

The whitepaper also highlights use cases within the FAST tool, demonstrating practical planning scenarios that OEMs are actively modeling today, and how organizations can test potential disruptions and strategic responses before committing resources.

These examples illustrate how scenario planning can support decision-making across production strategy, product planning, and regional sales alignment.

Download the whitepaper

Download the full whitepaper to discover:

  • How leading OEMs are adapting their planning processes for a volatile market
  • The operational challenges slowing down traditional scenario planning
  • Real-world examples of how OEMs model disruption and strategic responses
  • How integrated tools like FAST enable faster scenario simulation and more confident decisions

Download the whitepaper to see how scenario planning can help your organization move from strategy to execution.

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This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.

Content Type

 

Article

Theme

Automotive Industry Forecast & Analysis