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Industry Themes
Industry Themes
20 April 2026
Learn how our FAST scenario planning tool helps OEMs navigate uncertainty, model market disruptions, and make faster, more confident automotive strategy decisions.
Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are navigating one of the most volatile market environments in decades. Trade policy changes, electrification timelines, regulatory pressure, and supply chain disruptions are reshaping global markets faster than traditional planning cycles can keep up.
In this environment, automotive scenario planning has become a critical capability for OEM strategy teams. But confident decision-making requires more than accurate forecasts. It requires the ability to quickly test assumptions, evaluate potential market shifts, and translate insights into operational action.
Many OEMs still rely on fragmented forecasting workflows built around spreadsheets and static reports. Planning teams often spend more time assembling and reconciling data than analyzing outcomes or shaping strategy.
Our latest whitepaper, Real-world scenario planning for OEM agility and improved decision making, explores how OEMs can move beyond these limitations with real-world scenario planning case studies that fit directly into operational workflows, enabling faster and more confident decisions.
Get your copy of "Real-world scenario planning for OEM agility and improved decision making".
Across conversations with OEM planning teams, a common pattern emerges: the complexity of the automotive market has increased dramatically, but the tools used to support forecasting and scenario analysis often have not.
Several challenges frequently appear across organizations:
As a result, organizations face a growing gap between market speed and planning speed.
Modern scenario planning shifts from a periodic strategic exercise to a continuous operational capability embedded in everyday workflows.
Instead of revisiting forecasts once or twice a year, planning teams can update assumptions dynamically as market conditions evolve — whether that’s a regulatory shift, a tariff announcement, or a sudden change in consumer demand.
This approach enables organizations to:
The result is faster analysis, clearer visibility into risks and opportunities, and more confident decision-making across the organization.
However, turning scenario planning into a continuous capability requires more than a new mindset. It requires integrated data, connected workflows, and the ability to simulate multiple outcomes quickly.
Volatility has become a defining feature of the global automotive market.
Electrification strategies continue to evolve. Trade policies shift rapidly. New competitors and technologies are entering key markets. At the same time, OEMs must balance long-term investment decisions with short-term operational realities.
Organizations that can evaluate multiple market outcomes quickly and align teams around shared data are far better positioned to respond to these changes.
Embedding scenario planning into everyday workflows enables OEMs to move from reactive forecasting to proactive strategy.
In the full whitepaper, we examine how OEMs are transforming scenario planning from a static forecasting exercise into an operational decision-making tool.
Drawing on anonymized field research, the report explores:
The whitepaper also highlights use cases within the FAST tool, demonstrating practical planning scenarios that OEMs are actively modeling today, and how organizations can test potential disruptions and strategic responses before committing resources.
These examples illustrate how scenario planning can support decision-making across production strategy, product planning, and regional sales alignment.
Download the full whitepaper to discover:
Download the whitepaper to see how scenario planning can help your organization move from strategy to execution.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.