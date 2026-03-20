Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are navigating one of the most volatile market environments in decades. Trade policy changes, electrification timelines, regulatory pressure, and supply chain disruptions are reshaping global markets faster than traditional planning cycles can keep up.

In this environment, automotive scenario planning has become a critical capability for OEM strategy teams. But confident decision-making requires more than accurate forecasts. It requires the ability to quickly test assumptions, evaluate potential market shifts, and translate insights into operational action.

Many OEMs still rely on fragmented forecasting workflows built around spreadsheets and static reports. Planning teams often spend more time assembling and reconciling data than analyzing outcomes or shaping strategy.

Our latest whitepaper, Real-world scenario planning for OEM agility and improved decision making, explores how OEMs can move beyond these limitations with real-world scenario planning case studies that fit directly into operational workflows, enabling faster and more confident decisions.