With average monthly car payments pushing toward $800 and nearly 20% of US consumers making $1,000 payments, buyers are weighing brand attachment against purchasing reality.

Recent automotive market analysis shows that affordability pressures are fundamentally changing car buyer behavior, creating new risks for retention but also new opportunities for conquest.

The result is a market in motion: Households that once returned reliably to brands and models are now open to change. Sellers that understand this dynamic will be best positioned to capture the moment.