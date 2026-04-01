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Leverage automotive analytics, market data, and auto finance insights to optimize loyalty, pricing, and incentive strategy in today’s market.
With average monthly car payments pushing toward $800 and nearly 20% of US consumers making $1,000 payments, buyers are weighing brand attachment against purchasing reality.
Recent automotive market analysis shows that affordability pressures are fundamentally changing car buyer behavior, creating new risks for retention but also new opportunities for conquest.
The result is a market in motion: Households that once returned reliably to brands and models are now open to change. Sellers that understand this dynamic will be best positioned to capture the moment.
In 2025, almost four million households that acquired a new vehicle defected from the brand in the garage—that means nearly 50% of all households that return to market (RTM) are defecting, which is a jump of 4.7 percentage points above 2019’s pre-pandemic defection rate of 45.4%.
Interestingly, a large driver of the decline is coming from the luxury market, where loyalty was down 1.3 percentage points year over year.
For OEMs and dealers, these numbers cut both ways— creating opportunities for conquest while also increasing the risk of losing loyalty households to competing brands. Affordability challenges exacerbate the situation, creating unusual fluidity in brand relationships.
Manufacturer loyalty is defined as the percentage of RTM households that acquire a new vehicle from the same manufacturer as the vehicle in the garage.
Manufacturer loyalty varies significantly across the 11 largest multi-brand manufacturers, from a high of 66.6% down to 37.3%. That is almost a two-to-one spread and represents vastly different conquest exposure and defensive requirements.
For conquest planning, it creates a clear priority list. RTM households from low-loyalty manufacturers are statistically more open to switching, particularly when conquest messaging aligns with real purchase drivers identified through automotive market analysis.
In an affordability-driven environment, that criteria increasingly includes monthly payment, not just brand attributes. Conquest campaigns built around competitive payment positioning>rather than purely brand or feature messaging, are more likely to resonate.
Loyalty behavior also varies within brands based on the current financial position of the household. Analysis of loyalty by loan-term length reveals important nuances for OEMs' marketing strategies.
Some brands, like Nissan, show a positive correlation between loan-term length and loyalty: households with longer term lengths generally are more loyal. Others, like Land Rover, show the inverse: households with shorter term lengths are more loyal. This information has direct implications for how auto dealer incentives and financing offers should be deployed.
Layering automotive loyalty data with auto finance analytics allows OEMs to match the right incentive strategy to the right household segment.
According to automotive market data, propulsion type has become one of the strongest predictors of future purchase behavior in the US—and the patterns vary significantly by geography.
EV households in the West are substantially more committed to staying in electric than EV owners in any other region. In markets like Denver, Seattle, and Portland, the gap between EV fuel-type loyalty and brand loyalty is striking—reaching as high as 20 points. That means EV owners in these DMAs are more loyal to the propulsion type than to the brand that delivered it.
For conquest teams, this is an explicit signal: households in these markets will consider switching brands as long as the alternative is also electric.
Hybrid owners nationally present a different dynamic, being more likely to acquire another hybrid or a gasoline vehicle than an EV. Still, in the West, hybrid-to-EV migration runs higher than average. Conquest campaigns targeting hybrid owners in Western markets can be structured around range, charging access, and payment comparisons that bridge from hybrid economics to EV ownership.
Further loyalty automotive analytics at the trim level reveals details that bulk brand data obscures.
For a single compact crossover model with 18 to 19 trim configurations, brand loyalty can vary by nearly 16 percentage points from the highest-loyalty trim to the lowest. A comparable model shows a gap approaching 17 points.
The practical implication is significant. Conquest campaigns targeting “a model” are leaving precision on the table. The trim levels with the lowest loyalty represent the most accessible households for competitive offers—and the most cost-efficient use of marketing spend. Incentive dollars applied at the trim level, rather than the model level, can achieve better conquest conversion with less waste.
Local supply dynamics also create conquest windows that are invisible to teams working from national data. When a competitive model runs low in a specific DMA, households in market have fewer choices. Brands with strong availability in that market can capture incremental conquest sales.
The same principle applies during model changeovers. When manufacturers transition to a new model year, the outgoing version often accumulates excess inventory. Elevated incentive spend to clear that inventory can increase the product’s conquest appeal and pull customers away from competitors.
Monitoring these dynamics—model, trim, DMA, and inventory depth—in close to real time is what separates responsive marketing from reactive marketing.
With the automotive analytics capabilities available at S&P Global Mobility, including loyalty metrics, OEMs and dealers can identify numerous conquest opportunities, using real-time automotive market data. These metrics offer insights by manufacturer, brand, segment, model, and trim, but they also go deeper, providing analyses by fuel type, body style, demographic cohorts, and ZIP-Code level geographic areas.
This is vital information not just for loyalty and incentive teams, but OEM pricing teams as well.
For loyalty teams that must master timing, data, and relevance, success starts with understanding why customers leave and reaching them well before they are back in the market. Incentives need to be targeted at genuine defection risks, not applied broadly.
When loyalty metrics shift, it's often a sign that customers don't think the vehicle is worth the price. That's directly actionable for pricing teams. Retention data reveals which segments have pricing headroom, where incentives are failing to hold customers, and how payment sensitivity is driving defection. Simply put, loyalty metrics tell pricing teams where value perception is breaking down—and where there's room to hold the line.
Pricing teams and loyalty teams are solving adjacent problems, and when they work together and not in silos, both can improve outcomes.
Success in a high-defection environment requires a disciplined framework. These five pillars can help ensure the data you leverage will translate into strategically sound decisions:
Static data captures the landscape; it doesn’t capture the window. Loyalty opportunities in today’s market open and close faster than traditional reporting cycles allow teams to act. A regional-level inventory gap, a competitor incentive pull-forward, or shifting consumer trends impacting propulsion mix can all represent real conquest or retention opportunities—but only if you see them in time.
Mobility Pulse 360 integrates sales, inventory, offer, and pricing analytics into a unified view designed for exactly this kind of decision. It connects the signals that sales operations, incentives managers, and brand teams typically analyze in isolation, creating a shared foundation for coordinated action. When the window is open, the brands that act with data move faster than those still waiting on the report.
In a market defined by affordability pressure and structural loyalty erosion, speed and precision are the competitive advantage. Mobility Pulse 360 is built to deliver both.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.