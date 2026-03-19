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The latest commercial vehicle registration data reveals a significant shift in the market’s composition, as fleet operators navigate ongoing market uncertainty.
US commercial vehicle registrations, across GVW Classes 1–8, fell 1% year-over-year in 2025 (down ~14,000 units). At first glance, this seems like a minor dip. However, the latest vehicle registration data reveals a significant shift in the market’s composition. Heavy-duty tractor truck registrations dropped sharply, while Class 2–3 cargo vans and pickups saw meaningful growth, especially through lease and rental channels.
This divergence points to a strategic adjustment by fleets as they navigate ongoing market uncertainty, reflecting broader trucking industry trends toward risk mitigation. Rather than investing in high-cost, long-cycle assets like tractor trucks, many operators are turning to more flexible and cost-effective vehicle options that can be quickly deployed or scaled back as needed.
These trends are best understood against the backdrop of the past five years, during which the US commercial vehicle market has weathered pandemic disruptions, supply chain challenges, and fluctuating freight demand. In 2025, the data suggests that fleets are responding to these pressures by emphasizing operational agility and tighter cost control, particularly amid rising fleet management costs and financing pressures.
For MHCV automakers, this evolving fleet strategy has far-reaching implications. Shifts in vehicle mix and acquisition channels impact everything from production planning and dealer inventory to financing structures, used vehicle values, and the timing of future fleet replacement strategy decisions. Understanding these changes is essential for anticipating customer needs and staying competitive.
The demand for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is surging. Customers seeking fuel efficiency and cost savings at the fuel pump, but not quite ready to adopt a full EV are finding hybrids to be the right mix. However, one of the most common questions among car buyers is: "How much more does a hybrid cost compared to its gasoline-only counterpart?" The answer isn’t straightforward, as the price premium for a hybrid can vary widely depending on the make, model, and trim of the vehicle.
The most important signal in the 2025 commercial vehicle registration data is not the modest -1% total decline, it’s the heavy-duty reset underneath it. Class 6–8 registrations fell 24% YoY (down ~26,000 units), driven primarily by a pullback in MDHD tractor trucks.
Much of this pullback related to the 25% automotive tariffs imposed on imported trucks in 2025. These duties led to an increase in raw material costs as well as an increase of up to 24% for production costs. In response to these increased prices, fleet operators decided to hang on to current vehicles and delay procuring new vehicles until tariffs were more clear.
The new registrations decline was broad-based across major tractor truck OEMs—DTNA, PACCAR, International, and Mack/Volvo—pointing to market-wide fleet caution, not a brand-specific issue. Tractor trucks are among the highest-cost, longest-life assets in commercial fleets. When fleets pause tractor-truck registrations at this magnitude, it typically reflects a deliberate choice to reduce risk and preserve optionality.
In practical terms, the data is consistent with fleets:
Consequently, the sharpest vocational declines occurred in sectors with heavy reliance on tractor trucks and network throughput:
For lease/rental operators, the 2025 decline is particularly instructive: even capacity providers designed to absorb volatility appear to be acting cautiously in tractor trucks. That can indicate a preference for:
If fleets are prioritizing flexibility and cost control, tractor-truck-dependent vocations will show it first—because tractor trucks represent the biggest commitment and the biggest downside risk if demand softens.
While tractor trucks drove the downturn, the offsetting story is meaningful within broader trucking industry trends: Class 2–3 registrations rose 9% YoY (up ~25,000 units), concentrated in cargo vans and pickups.
Fleets appear to be shifting incremental spend toward vehicles that are cheaper, faster to deploy, and easier to repurpose. Class 2–3 units can support a wide set of use cases—local delivery, field service, construction support, and last-mile operations—without the same long-cycle commitment as a tractor truck.
This doesn’t necessarily mean fleets are “more optimistic.” It can mean they are being more selective about where they add capacity:
Class 2–3 growth changes the center of gravity for near-term volume and channel competition, and it pulls new stakeholders into the buying decision (upfitters, telematics providers, commercial finance partners).
OEMs with strong light-duty lineups can convert this into durable advantage if they win on order-to-delivery speed, upfit integration, and fleet management services.
One of the most direct indicators of a flexibility-driven posture is channel shift. Within Class 2–3, lease/rental increased 11% YoY, led by operators such as Enterprise, Hertz, Avis, and Premier Truck Rental.
Lease and rental act as the market’s shock absorber. When uncertainty rises, fleets often prefer variable-cost capacity that can be expanded or unwound without locking in depreciation schedules or residual risk. This channel growth supports the interpretation that fleets are:
Rising tariff uncertainty and broader cost volatility may also be reinforcing fleets’ shift toward shorter-cycle, easier-to-exit capacity—such as rental/lease and lighter-duty assets—by making long-cycle tractor-truck purchase economics harder to underwrite with confidence.
OEMs should treat lease/rental not as a secondary outlet, but as a strategic channel with distinct needs—standardized specs, faster turn times, strong service coverage, and robust remarketing support.
The 2025 commercial vehicle registration data suggests the market is rebalancing, not collapsing, but the path forward could be uneven.
Bottom line: 2025 commercial vehicle registrations show fleets choosing flexibility and productivity over long-horizon capacity bets. OEMs and suppliers that align product planning, channel focus, and financing tools to that reality—while preparing for deferred heavy-duty demand—will be best positioned as the trucking industry outlook for 2026 takes shape.
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This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.