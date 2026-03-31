Since the end of the federal EV tax credits, hybrid electric vehicles have surged in demand. Automakers that already had hybrids in their portfolio have been ramping up inventory to meet that demand.

There were 354,905 hybrid electric vehicles listed for sale in February, a 16% increase from January. This surpasses the previous high inventory of 346,661 in October 2025. Overall, hybrids account for 12.3% of the total new vehicle inventory in the marketplace today, not including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) or mild hybrid electric vehicles.

Toyota continues to lead the way with hybrids, accounting for nearly 41% of total hybrid inventory including Lexus models. Inventory for best-selling Toyota nameplates like the RAV4 and Camry has grown significantly from January, up 76% and 36% respectively. Interestingly, the Toyota Prius, which has long been synonymous with hybrid vehicles, is down 38% in inventory MoM and down 68% YoY.

Other notable shifts in hybrid inventory include Jeep coming to market with a redesigned Cherokee available as a hybrid for the first time. Ford hybrid inventory is down YoY driven by the discontinuation of the Ford Escape in all fuel types and fewer F-150 Powerboost versions available. However, the popular Maverick compact pickup has increased its hybrid availability by 35% YoY.