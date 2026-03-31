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February new vehicle inventory data shows that hybrid inventory continues to grow and electric vehicle (EV) inventory is settling into a stable volume. Understand the latest insights with this monthly snapshot.
New vehicle inventory in the US increased by approximately 110,000 units, or 3.9%, month-over-month in February 2026, according to S&P Global Mobility Retail Advertised Inventory data. Total advertised new vehicle inventory for February was 2.88 million units.
The latest data reveals that hybrid inventory continues to grow and electric vehicle (EV) inventory is settling into a stable volume.
Days' supply decreased by four days, from a 12-month high of 98 days in January to 94 days in February. Kia and Hyundai experienced the largest declines among the high-volume brands, with Kia dropping from 121 days to 93 days and Hyundai from 134 days to 115 days.
Toyota, on the other hand — which is known for maintaining a low inventory level — has increased its new vehicle inventory for two consecutive months, from 39 days in December to 65 days in February.
Chart 1: Total days' supply of US auto inventory as of February 2026
Since the end of the federal EV tax credits, hybrid electric vehicles have surged in demand. Automakers that already had hybrids in their portfolio have been ramping up inventory to meet that demand.
There were 354,905 hybrid electric vehicles listed for sale in February, a 16% increase from January. This surpasses the previous high inventory of 346,661 in October 2025. Overall, hybrids account for 12.3% of the total new vehicle inventory in the marketplace today, not including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) or mild hybrid electric vehicles.
Toyota continues to lead the way with hybrids, accounting for nearly 41% of total hybrid inventory including Lexus models. Inventory for best-selling Toyota nameplates like the RAV4 and Camry has grown significantly from January, up 76% and 36% respectively. Interestingly, the Toyota Prius, which has long been synonymous with hybrid vehicles, is down 38% in inventory MoM and down 68% YoY.
Other notable shifts in hybrid inventory include Jeep coming to market with a redesigned Cherokee available as a hybrid for the first time. Ford hybrid inventory is down YoY driven by the discontinuation of the Ford Escape in all fuel types and fewer F-150 Powerboost versions available. However, the popular Maverick compact pickup has increased its hybrid availability by 35% YoY.
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According to a recent S&P Global Mobility analysis of retail advertised inventory data (The price premium of hybrid electric vehicles), hybrid vehicles are typically priced about $4,300 higher than their non-hybrid counterparts. However, hybrids also come with an average additional discount of around $500, which shoppers often weigh alongside expected fuel savings when making their purchase decisions. This pricing dynamic plays a key role in the growing demand for hybrids, as consumers evaluate both upfront costs and long-term benefits.
Currently, 11 brands provide a full-hybrid electric vehicle, reflecting the growing adoption of hybrid technology across the industry. Some brands are focusing on PHEV or fully electric options, giving consumers a variety of choices based on their preferences and needs. Notably, luxury brands like Acura and Genesis, which offer hybrids through their non-luxury counterparts Honda and Hyundai, are well-positioned to expand their hybrid offerings in the future.
EV inventory levels have settled into a stable volume of around 100,000 units since the sunsetting of the federal EV tax credits.
The reintroduction of the Chevrolet Bolt for a limited run is the only volume EV model to increase in inventory. Other EVs have been sitting longer on dealer lots, averaging 117 days, which is the fourth consecutive monthly increase. By contrast, gas and hybrid inventory declined for two straight months to 70 days.
Pricing on EVs has trended down considerably, as shown in the figure below. Average list price in February fell to $50,534 from a recent peak of $59,579 in September 2025. This is in line with the average discount on an EV increasing $2,000 since September to $6,805.
Chart 2: Average list price vs. average MSRP of retail advertised inventory
As hybrid inventory surges and EVs stabilize, automakers are responding by adjusting their portfolios and pricing strategies. While hybrids are capturing increased demand, especially with more models and competitive pricing, EVs face an adjustment period with longer days on lot and declining prices.
Looking ahead, it will be important to monitor how inventory trends evolve, especially for used EVs, as fuel prices and incentives continue to impact both consumer behavior and manufacturer strategies.
With S&P Global Mobility's vehicle inventory data, automakers can identify market opportunities and risks, optimize incentive spending, refine production strategies, and stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly changing landscape.
We provide inventory data at the national, state, DMA and dealer levels, covering more than 19,000 dealer sites. Learn more and download a data sample.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.