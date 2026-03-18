Based on S&P Global Mobility Retail Advertised Inventory data in February 2026, in this hybrid car price comparison, the list price premium of a hybrid vehicle over a gasoline-only version of the same model can be as small as $1,614 to as much $13,121. On average, buyers can expect to pay about $4,300 more for the hybrid option. This premium reflects the additional costs associated with advanced hybrid technology and the laws of supply and demand.

It’s important to note that this analysis strictly compares gasoline-powered vehicles to full hybrid vehicles of the same model. Plug-in hybrids, which can be charged externally and typically command an even higher premium, as well as mild hybrids, which offer limited electric assistance, are not included in this comparison. Also notable is that the hybrid option for a vehicle may not be available on base level trims. This can increase the price differential between a base gas version and a hybrid version. However, customers shopping for hybrids today will find them advertised at a premium to the gasoline version.