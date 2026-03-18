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18 March 2026
Comparing full hybrid and gasoline-only models in today's auto market
Discover the price premium of hybrid electric vehicles vs gas models. Learn how costs, incentives, and trims affect the hybrid car market today.
The demand for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is surging. Customers seeking fuel efficiency and cost savings at the fuel pump, but not quite ready to adopt a full EV are finding hybrids to be the right mix. However, one of the most common questions among car buyers is: "How much more does a hybrid cost compared to its gasoline-only counterpart?" The answer isn’t straightforward, as the price premium for a hybrid can vary widely depending on the make, model, and trim of the vehicle.
Based on S&P Global Mobility Retail Advertised Inventory data in February 2026, in this hybrid car price comparison, the list price premium of a hybrid vehicle over a gasoline-only version of the same model can be as small as $1,614 to as much $13,121. On average, buyers can expect to pay about $4,300 more for the hybrid option. This premium reflects the additional costs associated with advanced hybrid technology and the laws of supply and demand.
It’s important to note that this analysis strictly compares gasoline-powered vehicles to full hybrid vehicles of the same model. Plug-in hybrids, which can be charged externally and typically command an even higher premium, as well as mild hybrids, which offer limited electric assistance, are not included in this comparison. Also notable is that the hybrid option for a vehicle may not be available on base level trims. This can increase the price differential between a base gas version and a hybrid version. However, customers shopping for hybrids today will find them advertised at a premium to the gasoline version.
Automakers and dealers offer incentives or discounts on vehicles, typically on specific trims and configurations aimed at boosting sales. Further analysis of S&P Global Mobility Retail Advertised Inventory data examined whether the additional discounts applied to hybrid electric vehicles would offset the price premium. Given the higher asking price, the discount available to the hybrid version of a vehicle averaged about $500 more than the gas version.
In many instances, because hybrid demand has gone up, there are fewer incentives applicable to hybrid versions or dealers were asking over MSRP for the hybrid model making them even more expensive compared to the gas only version. The result is a hybrid vehicle that typically costs more than the gas only counterpart with potentially fewer applicable discounts. However, even when there are higher discounts, it doesn’t offset the higher initial price.
In summary, buyers should carefully evaluate whether the savings offset the initial price premium. In the near term, OEMs and their dealer networks can collaborate to help buyers fully understand the upfront price differences between a hybrid vs a gas only option. Depending on the use case, driving habits, and preference for leasing, one option may prove to be more financially prudent than the other.
A longer-term plan for OEMs is expanding the availability of hybrid options across more trims, including base models, to reduce the price differential. This could narrow the price gap with gasoline-only vehicles and fit the needs of consumers who are not seeking top of the line features.
This analysis focuses solely on pricing at the point of purchase, specifically the prices of vehicles currently available in dealer inventory as available in S&P Global Mobility’s Retail Advertised Inventory data. It does not consider potential long-term cost savings from using less fuel, nor does it reflect custom configurations or special orders that might be available outside of current dealers' stock. The availability and size of discounts can change monthly, and they may be influenced by regional factors or inventory levels.
Retail Advertised Inventory from S&P Global Mobility provides daily visibility into millions of dealer listings across the US, helping you monitor inventory, pricing, incentives, and fuel type trends at the national, regional, and dealer level.
Download a sample dataset to explore how Retail Advertised Inventory can support smarter automotive market strategy.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.