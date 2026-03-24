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EV charging gaps, reliability issues and consumer hesitation reveal why EV adoption is slowing. Explore survey insights, infrastructure challenges and what must improve.
Politicians are fond of electric dreams. From Washington to Brussels, deadlines for zero-emission motoring have multiplied. Carmakers have played along, sketching out all-electric vehicle (EV) lineups and gigafactory rollouts, encouraging investors to see the switch as preordained.
Yet the transition is governed by something more prosaic than battery chemistry: it hinges on whether drivers can find a charger, complete EV charging successfully the first time, and pay without downloading another app.
The EV revolution is not simply a contest between powertrains. It is a test of administrative competence, grid resilience and the ability of markets—nudged by policy—to coordinate thousands of mundane decisions about land, cables, software and maintenance.
Access market intelligence, data-driven analytics and expert insights on automotive technology and the supply chain with S&P Global Mobility's AutoTechInsight platform.
The road to EV adoption and a robust charging network is no longer just an engineering puzzle, but a balance-sheet story. Global carmakers have booked more than $70 billion in write-downs as they scale back EV plans amid weak US demand, price wars in China and Europe’s uneven infrastructure despite ambitious regulation. The adjustment is not a rejection of electrification but an acknowledgment that the path is less linear than marketing implied. When consumers hesitate, capital follows.
That hesitation shows up in consumer data. The 2025 S&P Global Mobility Electrification Consumer Survey, covering nearly 8,000 respondents across eight countries, suggests electric vehicle charging infrastructure remains the biggest driver of confidence in EVs and hybrids and the most persistent constraint to adoption. EV charging networks may be expanding, but drivers’ experiences remain disappointing. Around 65% of respondents say EV charging infrastructure is insufficient, although many expect improvement within five to 10 years. In the meantime, public charging reliability remains a sore point: 47% of EV owners report at least one problem using public chargers.
The market’s patchiness is shaped by geography, housing and economics. When motorists can charge at home, the public charging network is a convenience. When they cannot, it is the product. The survey finds 46% of consumers mainly charge at home, often overnight. Yet 74% of respondents lack a home charger, even though 63% of current or repeat EV owners have one. Households with driveways see EVs as cheap-to-run; those without face a weekly logistics exercise, dependent on street chargers or workplace bays. If the EV transition is seen as rewarding homeowners and inconveniencing renters, the politics will sour.
Even among those with home charging, overnight charging is not a uniform experience. The most common home charger power ratings are 22 kW (30%) and 11 kW (25%). Higher-power units replenish quickly and make off-peak charging easy. Lower-power set-ups—or shared installations—turn charging into a matter of planning rather than habit. Technical detail becomes social reality: convenience, and thus enthusiasm, varies with wiring as much as with willingness.
Public charging suffers from too few chargers where demand is growing, too few grid connections and too little standardization in payments and authentication. A driver who arrives at a scarce charger only to find it broken or locked behind a proprietary app concludes that EVs are still not mainstream. That impression, once formed, is expensive to reverse.
Regional perceptions highlight uneven progress in EV charging. In mainland China, 74% of respondents say charging is sufficient. In India, 43% do, and in Japan, fewer than 7%. These differences reflect not only charger density but also market design: how visible chargers are, how predictable the experience is and how neatly charging fits into daily routines. China treats charging as strategic infrastructure, building it as part of a wider manufacturing push. Japan, with dense cities and diverse consumer patterns, appears, at least in perception, to lag.
As of September 2025.
The figures include both AC and DC chargers in domestic
and public/semi-public domains
Source: S&P Global Mobility
© 2026 S&P Global Mobility
Given prevailing market conditions, S&P Global Mobility’s EV charging infrastructure forecast, updated in September 2025, lowered the estimates for global annual EV charger deployment in the short- to mid-term by nearly 15-17%, compared with what was forecast in 2024 update. This downward revision reflects a more cautious, consolidation phase in which deployment pace is more closely aligned with realized EV demand. This trend underscores the risk of a widening gap between the EV charging network that was originally envisioned and what is likely to be delivered mid-decade, with implications for consumer confidence and OEM electrification plans.
Knowledge gaps matter. Awareness of nearby charging locations is highest among repeat owners (84%) and lowest among prospective EV buyers (52%). Today’s market still rewards informal know-how (knowing which chargers work and which apps to use)—while newcomers may see only complexity. Mass adoption depends, in part, on replacing workarounds with reliable electric vehicle charging.
Those frictions flow into buying intentions. The survey records a modest decline in openness to purchasing EVs and hybrids compared with 2024. In 2025, 28% of respondents say they would not consider an EV for their next vehicle, up from 21%. The main barriers remain charging time, lack of EV charging station availability and cost. Around 45% cite charging-related issues as reasons not to repurchase an EV. Manufacturers may blame “range anxiety” or “misinformation.” The data suggests something duller: hassle.
Yet the appeal of electrification has not vanished. Environmental benefits (66%) and fuel savings (52%) remain the top reasons for choosing EVs or hybrids. What has weakened is confidence that the system is ready. Only 46% believe EV technology is prepared for mass-market adoption, and 56% say they are waiting for improvements before buying.
Behind the chargers sits the grid: the bottleneck beneath the bottleneck. High-power DC fast chargers draw electricity on a scale closer to a small supermarket than a household socket. Clusters of rapid chargers can strain distribution networks designed for predictable, one-way flows. The slowest part of building a charger is often not installing the unit but upgrading substations and cables. Stopgaps—flexible connections, on-site batteries—help but add cost and complexity. What appears to be a charging failure is often a planning failure.
Interoperability is another annoyance. Even where chargers exist, the user experience can remain a tangle. Drivers juggle apps, RFID cards and memberships, and pricing is opaque. Early adopters may tolerate this; the mass market will not. Gas pumps do not require accounts and software updates before refueling.
This context helps explain the industry’s drift toward hybrids. Hybrids offer electrified motoring without the behavioral leap, sidestepping public charging networks and defusing the politics of unequal electric vehicle charging infrastructure. For carmakers facing write-downs and shareholder impatience, hybrids are a way to lower emissions while avoiding the risk of a charging network that may take longer to mature. This is not a verdict on EVs’ long-term prospects; it is a recognition that infrastructure, not ideology, will set the timetable.
Governments should temper rhetoric with realism. The electric vehicle charging build-out will be uneven. Market forces alone will not deliver equitable coverage or seamless standards. Strategic public investment, streamlined permitting, better coordination between transport planners and utilities and robust rules on payments and pricing are needed to turn ambition into everyday functionality. The EV transition is unlikely to fail with a bang. Neglected, it will stall with a shrug—and a growing fleet of hybrids.
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This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.