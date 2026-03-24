Given prevailing market conditions, S&P Global Mobility’s EV charging infrastructure forecast, updated in September 2025, lowered the estimates for global annual EV charger deployment in the short- to mid-term by nearly 15-17%, compared with what was forecast in 2024 update. This downward revision reflects a more cautious, consolidation phase in which deployment pace is more closely aligned with realized EV demand. This trend underscores the risk of a widening gap between the EV charging network that was originally envisioned and what is likely to be delivered mid-decade, with implications for consumer confidence and OEM electrification plans.

Knowledge gaps matter. Awareness of nearby charging locations is highest among repeat owners (84%) and lowest among prospective EV buyers (52%). Today’s market still rewards informal know-how (knowing which chargers work and which apps to use)—while newcomers may see only complexity. Mass adoption depends, in part, on replacing workarounds with reliable electric vehicle charging.

Those frictions flow into buying intentions. The survey records a modest decline in openness to purchasing EVs and hybrids compared with 2024. In 2025, 28% of respondents say they would not consider an EV for their next vehicle, up from 21%. The main barriers remain charging time, lack of EV charging station availability and cost. Around 45% cite charging-related issues as reasons not to repurchase an EV. Manufacturers may blame “range anxiety” or “misinformation.” The data suggests something duller: hassle.

Yet the appeal of electrification has not vanished. Environmental benefits (66%) and fuel savings (52%) remain the top reasons for choosing EVs or hybrids. What has weakened is confidence that the system is ready. Only 46% believe EV technology is prepared for mass-market adoption, and 56% say they are waiting for improvements before buying.