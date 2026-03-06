S&P Global Offerings
The new Euro 7 regulation and its mandate to lower brake emissions will push the replacement market for brakes toward higher technical standards.
The European Commission’s new Euro 7 emission standards aim to significantly reduce particulate matter (PM) emissions from non-exhaust sources, such as brakes and tire wear, for the first time. Until the new regulation was introduced, the commission was focused on curbing only tailpipe emissions.
The specific limit values for brake emissions are 3 mg/km to 7 mg/km for passenger vehicles and 5 mg/km to 11 mg/km for light commercial vehicles. Electric vehicles are also regulated under the new standards due to the particulate matter produced from brake wear. These regulations will take effect from November 2026 for new vehicles. By November 2027, all vehicles on sale in Europe must meet the standards.
While the new brake emissions standards apply to only original equipment products, they will likely extend to Europe’s independent aftermarket through the ECE R90 certification. Aimed at prohibiting low-quality brakes in the market, the ECE R90 certification ensures replacement brake parts are safe and offer braking performance comparable to the original component.
In response, the automotive industry has begun developing new braking technologies that produce less particulate matter. Companies are innovating and investing in materials research and testing to comply with the regulations.
Brembo has developed new Greentell discs and pads that reduce braking emissions by nearly 90%, making them compliant with the new norms. Showcased at Auto Shanghai 2025, the discs get a dual layer nickel-free coating applied through a laser beam technology called laser metal deposition. The process is said to increase resistance and durability of the disc. Brembo has also developed its own dust measurement test bench for the study of particulate emissions.
In November 2024, TMD Friction, a supplier of brake-friction solutions, announced an investment of €1.5 million in a new test bench to support Euro 7 emission standards compliance. The investment was aimed at reducing the time to market for new brake pads and reduce reliance on external agencies.
Nitrex, a furnace systems provider for brake manufacturers, has rolled out a technology called Smart ONC (nitrocarburizing with in-process controlled post-oxidation). It is a heat treatment process that enhances brake rotor surfaces by diffusing nitrogen and carbon into the metal. The process creates a hard oxide film that boosts corrosion resistance and wear, key factors in reducing brake dust and extending service life.
Laser technology firm Trotec Laser says the new Euro 7 emission standards not only target reduced braking emissions but also mandate continuous monitoring of brake disc conditions. The company offers laser-based wear marking on carbon-ceramic brake discs. A 100-watt picosecond laser creates precise markings without causing thermal stress to the material.
Currently, grey cast iron (GCI) discs and low-steel (LS) brake pads are the most popular choices for European cars. GCI is known for its good thermal load capacity and low cost, but it is heavy and susceptible to wear.
With the new Euro 7 emission standards mandating reduced disc wear, the market will be pushed towards applying hard-metal coatings (layers of metal such as tungsten carbide, cobalt and chromium) to GCI discs or replacing it with materials such as steel, aluminum or carbon-ceramic.
Replacing GCI discs with carbon-ceramic discs reduces PM10 by 81% and PM2.5 by 74% on average, according to EIT Urban Mobility, a body supported by the European Union. Alternatively, the application of hard-metal coatings on GCI reduces PM10 by 57% and PM2.5 by 60% on average, the study published in May added.
The move to Euro 7 emission standards could even see drum brakes attracting more interest. Drum brakes (currently used only for rear wheels), produce around 23% less wear than disc brakes, EIT Urban Mobility states. Drum systems account for about 10% of the European brake market, it added.
The number of vehicles in operation with brake drums in key European markets is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9% between 2026 and 2031, compared to a marginal decline in VIO with brake discs. The main driver of this brake drum growth is BEV volumes expected in the forecast period. Drums weigh less and reduce rusting by limiting exposure to water and dirt, thanks to their closed-in design.
Mercedes-Benz is rethinking the design of mechanical brakes and is researching sustainable alternatives. The new “in-drive brake” is integrated into the electric drive unit at the front or rear axles instead of inside the wheel. The automaker says this would substantially reduce brake wear, eliminate brake emissions and even brake maintenance.
Non-asbestos organic (NAO) brake pads are also an alternative. Replacing LS with NAO pads can reduce brake wear PM10 by 62% and PM2.5 by 55%, EIT Urban Mobility states. But while they are common in the US, Japan and Korea, their penetration into the European market is still limited.
The introduction of Euro 7 emission standards will represent a turning point for the replacement of braking components.
Reengineering of the brakes to meet Euro 7 emission standards is likely to result in reduced wear. TMD Friction believes that replacement intervals will no longer be determined by the achievement of the wear limit, as was previously the case, but by time intervals.
“On one hand, the new requirements on particulate emissions and system durability will drive significant compliance challenges — particularly in terms of materials, testing and certification. On the other, it opens opportunities for innovation and differentiation: Suppliers who can deliver low-emission friction materials and proven durability will gain a clear competitive edge,” said Patricio Barbale, Chassis Manager, Supply Chain and Technology, S&P Global Mobility.
In essence, Euro 7 pushes the replacement market toward higher technical standards and added value, aligning it more closely with original equipment-level performance and sustainability expectations.
While a shift to steel, aluminium alloys and carbon-ceramic composites would reduce brake dust, such solutions are usually costly, and mass implementation would require the development of special, compatible pads.
Even if implemented at the original- equipment level, the aftermarket’s price-sensitive nature could be a challenge at the time of replacement. Education about compliance requirements for both workshops and end consumers will play a crucial role.
When it comes to pad-disc pairing, the aftermarket’s key challenge will be that customers don’t always replace pads and discs at the same time, mainly due to the cost. Here, too, awareness along the value chain, including among repairers and drivers regarding compliance and safety, will be critical.
Overall, the Euro 7 regulation will push the replacement market toward improved quality, durability and environmental performance. Aftermarket suppliers will have to adapt quickly with innovative, low-emission friction materials and certified, performance-preserving solutions.
An earlier verison of this article was first published on AftermarketInsight, S&P Global Mobility's business intelligence platform supporting aftermarket strategic planning. Fortified by two decades of meticulously consolidated data, the platform provides independent analysis as well as insights into vehicles-in-operation forecasts, vehicle miles traveled, and other key industry drivers.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.