The European Commission’s new Euro 7 emission standards aim to significantly reduce particulate matter (PM) emissions from non-exhaust sources, such as brakes and tire wear, for the first time. Until the new regulation was introduced, the commission was focused on curbing only tailpipe emissions.

The specific limit values for brake emissions are 3 mg/km to 7 mg/km for passenger vehicles and 5 mg/km to 11 mg/km for light commercial vehicles. Electric vehicles are also regulated under the new standards due to the particulate matter produced from brake wear. These regulations will take effect from November 2026 for new vehicles. By November 2027, all vehicles on sale in Europe must meet the standards.

While the new brake emissions standards apply to only original equipment products, they will likely extend to Europe’s independent aftermarket through the ECE R90 certification. Aimed at prohibiting low-quality brakes in the market, the ECE R90 certification ensures replacement brake parts are safe and offer braking performance comparable to the original component.