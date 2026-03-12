In December 2025, Ford Motor Co. and SK On announced plans to dissolve their $11.4 billion battery joint venture, BlueOval SK, as part of a broader restructuring driven by slowing demand for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and the expiration of government subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The decision aimed to avoid compounding losses from EV battery operations in an environment marked by policy shifts away from BEVs and to rationalize capacity across their three plants by redirecting focus toward battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Ford sold 2.20 million vehicles in 2025, up 6% year-over-year from 2.07 million in 2024. Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles made up 86% of total sales, while hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) accounted for 10% and BEVs for just 4%. Notably, HEV sales rose 22% year-over-year, but BEVs declined 14%, highlighting resilient demand for ICE models and a clear consumer shift toward hybrids. Reflecting these trends and increasing investor pressure, Ford undertook new measures to reallocate capital from loss-making segments to profitable ones, including its proven ICE portfolio.

As a result, Ford announced it would no longer pursue large BEVs, citing eroding business cases due to weakening demand, escalating development costs, and regulatory shifts. It subsequently wrote off $19.5 billion in EV investments. Ford officially ended production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup and intends to transition it to an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) architecture, citing lower-than-expected demand, high production costs, and difficulties making the platform profitable. This strategic retreat also resulted in Ford terminating its $6.5 billion battery supply agreement with LG Energy Solution (LGES).