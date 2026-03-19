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Explore automotive cybersecurity in software-defined vehicles, from DevSecOps and lifecycle security to AI-driven threat detection, OTA updates and ecosystem risk management.
Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) consolidate functionality into software platforms and rely on connectivity and frequent updates, creating new opportunities (faster feature deployment and monetization) and new security exposure (larger attack surface, supply-chain dependencies and update integrity risks).
Automotive cybersecurity has shifted from a niche concern to a core vehicle-program requirement as vehicles become connected, software-driven, data-rich and continuously updatable. It is now essential not only for safety but also for privacy, revenue, brand trust and regulatory compliance.
Get a comprehensive, end‑to‑end view of the global automotive software supply chain. See where cybersecurity risk—and control—sit in the SDV ecosystem, understand who builds what, how software is sourced, and where the market is moving.
Download SDV ecosystem data sample for free today.
Automotive cybersecurity now spans the full vehicle lifecycle—development, production and post-production—because modern vehicles remain “alive” after sale via telematics and over-the-air (OTA) updates.
This has necessitated a phased evolution from minimal in-vehicle network security toward more mature approaches, culminating in virtual security operations centers (SOCs) and continuous monitoring, fueled by increasing connectivity, more complex software stacks and the expanding digital mobility ecosystem.
The SDV era changes where risk, value and control sit in the vehicle ecosystem. SDVs consolidate functionality into software platforms and rely on connectivity and frequent updates, creating new opportunities and security exposure.
Because SDVs are always connected, issues related to cybersecurity in automotive incidents can scale more quickly, propagate via shared components or impact entire fleets.
The SDV approach pushes toward unified operating systems (OS) and shared middleware layers, which can improve standardization but also create “high value” targets, where a vulnerability in a common layer can affect multiple vehicle lines or generations.
This automotive cybersecurity threat landscape must span the end-to-end ecosystem, including vehicular cloud security services, apps, infrastructure and application programming interfaces (APIs), rather than focusing solely on in-vehicle electronic control units.
High-priority attack vectors and domains include application servers, telematics, digital vehicle access systems, electric vehicle charging networks and infrastructure, fleet management, mobile applications, in-vehicle infotainment and smart mobility APIs.
These components share traits that make them attractive to adversaries, including connectivity, identity and authorization complexity, high data value, operational impact and scalability.
To adapt to these threats, cybersecurity experts emphasize secure communications protocols as vehicles move to higher bandwidth and more connected car security functions.
These include:
security enhancements for controller area network/controller area network with flexible data rate (CAN/CAN-FD);
Automotive Ethernet security enhancements for zonal or centralized architectures;
cryptographic standards for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication security; and
unified OS and middleware hardening.
Tier 1 automotive suppliers are aggressively expanding into cybersecurity because SDVs have fundamentally changed where risk, value and control lie in the ecosystem. They must deliver secure platforms (controllers, middleware and software) and support compliance and operational security requirements that OEMs cannot solve alone.
For SDVs, automotive cybersecurity is not just a safety requirement or a regulatory mandate—it’s a business enabler that must be embedded into the vehicle architecture, software development and lifecycle management from the very beginning rather than added later.
The convergence of automotive-focused firms and broader enterprise security vendors means automotive cybersecurity increasingly mirrors enterprise or cloud security, with additional safety and embedded constraints.
Because of this convergence, automotive cybersecurity defense is now multilayered, spanning silicon, networks, OS/middleware, back-end services and organizational processes. In SDVs, vehicle network security is not a one-time design choice: it must be maintained continuously across updates, new services and evolving threats.
A core operational theme is the need for development, security and operations (DevSecOps)—embedding security into development pipelines so that faster SDV release cycles do not outpace risk controls. Digital transformation in automotive systems necessitates widespread DevSecOps adoption. Eventually, OEMs will have to create flexible product cycles with security embedded early.
The industry is moving toward continuous SOC-like monitoring, reflecting SDVs’ persistent connectivity and the reality that vulnerabilities may be discovered after vehicles ship.
One new aspect of automotive cybersecurity is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is a key enabler that upgrades cybersecurity in automotive uses from reactive to predictive. AI can help intrusion detection systems (IDS) and intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) quickly identify anomalies across vehicle networks and connected car security services.
Likewise, machine learning (ML) can enable predictive threat analysis—anticipating attack patterns and prioritizing mitigations. ML can also help driver behavioral analytics, flagging compromised accounts or unusual vehicle usage patterns. AI/ML, however, can inadvertently introduce new attack vectors, meaning it must be secured as part of the threat surface.
To mitigate these risks, OEMs are adopting a range of operating models—from in-house builds to supplier-led, hybrid and collaborative approaches—while navigating a shifting global regulatory environment. As a result, automotive cybersecurity is becoming a gating requirement for market access, not merely a competitive differentiator.
Taken together, the industry must naviage several forward-looking market dynamics:
Get a comprehensive, end‑to‑end view of the global automotive software supply chain. See where cybersecurity risk—and control—sit in the SDV ecosystem, understand who builds what, how software is sourced, and where the market is moving.
Download SDV ecosystem data sample for free today.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.