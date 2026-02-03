Platform strategy remains a fundamental efficiency lever, but global platform convergence is becoming more difficult to sustain. Regulatory differences, propulsion diversity, and software architecture needs increasingly require regionalized platforms rather than universal ones.

The shift toward multi‑energy platforms—simultaneously supporting ICE, hybrid, and BEV powertrains--reflects this reality. Investments initially concentrated in BEV‑only architectures are now spreading to ICE and hybrid platforms, ensuring that software‑defined capabilities extend across portfolios.

Regional regulatory variation, such as emissions requirements or market‑specific safety standards, reinforces the need for more “local‑for‑local” approaches in both hardware and software.