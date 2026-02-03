When we compare 2026 with 2025 across regions, electrification continues to rise but at a moderated, more realistic pace. Mature markets are seeing BEV growth cool after periods of rapid growth while full and mild hybrids expand share, providing cost‑effective compliance and consumer‑friendly range security.

Conventional powertrains continue to shrink in share, yet they remain part of the landscape, especially in developing markets where cost and infrastructure constraints remain significant. The overall picture is one of gradual, steady electrification, not the dramatic pivot once anticipated a few years ago.

Figures 1a, 1b, 1c. Short‑term global electrification outlook (2025–2027)