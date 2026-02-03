S&P Global Offerings
The global light vehicles powertrain outlook for 2026 shows uneven electrification, rising hybrid adoption, regional divergence, and evolving OEM strategies worldwide.
S&P Global Mobility’s latest light‑vehicle powertrain outlook points to an uneven electrification path in 2026, with hybrids gaining ground as a strategic bridge and regional divergences widening. Regulatory recalibrations, especially in Europe and North America, are reshaping OEM roadmaps, while Greater China’s policy push keeps BEV momentum intact. The result is a polarized global powertrain mix this year and into the next decade.
When we compare 2026 with 2025 across regions, electrification continues to rise but at a moderated, more realistic pace. Mature markets are seeing BEV growth cool after periods of rapid growth while full and mild hybrids expand share, providing cost‑effective compliance and consumer‑friendly range security.
Conventional powertrains continue to shrink in share, yet they remain part of the landscape, especially in developing markets where cost and infrastructure constraints remain significant. The overall picture is one of gradual, steady electrification, not the dramatic pivot once anticipated a few years ago.
Figures 1a, 1b, 1c. Short‑term global electrification outlook (2025–2027)
Figure 1a.
Figure 1b
Figure 1c.
Date compiled January 2026.
Source: S&P Global Mobility, Global Light Vehicle Production based Powertrain Forecast, December 2025
© 2026 S&P Global
Figure 2. Global electrification projections by vehicle production region
Specific market frameworks and associated product strategy will lead to a polarized worldwide industry:
Europe BEV forecast evolution over the last year
Europe remains among the most electrified regions, with BEV share moving from 14% in 2025 to 19% in 2026 and an anticipated 24% in 2027 (as pictured in figure 1a). Still, affordability constraints, tariff/trade uncertainty, and policy adjustments have tempered longer‑term BEV trajectories versus the prior outlook.
Regulatory flexibilities for 2025–2027 keep Europe on track for near‑term CO₂ targets, allowing a blend of BEV, PHEV/REEV, and advanced hybrids to carry compliance and avoid financial penalties.
North America faces policy and incentive variability, including leasing/purchase credit changes and EPA/NHTSA uncertainty, which contributed to a post‑peak dip in BEV uptake after late‑2025 highs; OEMs are re‑sequencing portfolios and testing REEV/PHEV in larger segments to bridge economics and range expectations.
China retains resilient BEV momentum supported by scrappage/replacement incentives that favor A‑, B‑, and C‑segment buyers, lifting BEV outlooks while tempering REEV/PHEV volumes under new electricity‑to‑fuel conversion rules.
Policy and compliance recalibration
The EU Automotive Package softens the original Green Deal glidepath with multi‑year averaging, small‑EV multipliers (M1e), and a revised 2035 endpoint that broadens compliance levers beyond pure BEV, while still demanding significant decarbonization. In 2025–2027, averaging keeps the EU M1 fleet on a feasible compliance trajectory, yet the ambition–capability gap returns later in the decade.
Affordability influencing consumer uptake
Price sensitivity, energy costs, and charging accessibility and range concerns are making hybrids — from MHEVs to full hybrids — increasingly attractive as a middle ground. These technologies offer quick wins for consumers and fleets alike, without demanding major behavioral shifts.
Product architecture choices
Powertrain decisions are no longer just about BEV versus ICE. They’re about architecture:
Supply planning: e‑Axles & GWh
BEV growth has been uneven largely related to the introduction or removal of incentives and subsidies. This volatility gives rise to a widened outlook amongst industry stakeholders, especially in Europe, whether the CO2 targets can be met.
Our Light Vehicle Production Powertrain Scenario forecast provides two alternative futures – Optimistic (OPS) and Pessimistic (PER). The bandwidth of future BEV shares means that OEMs and suppliers must plan flexibility and the scenario modelling shows large swings in battery GWh demand or total number of eAxles produced. Scenario modelling through 2032 shows large swings in potential e‑axle volumes and battery GWh requirements, emphasizing the need for modular strategies rather than single‑path bets.
As the industry navigates policy resets and consumer pragmatism, 2026 consolidates a multi‑track transition. OEMs are expected to double down on portfolio optionality, rolling out region‑specific BEV, PHEV/REEV, and hybrid mixes while back‑solving compliance with new EU flexibilities and evolving North American rules. The destination remains electrified, but routes and timelines differ by market.
One destination, Many routes
The global transition toward cleaner propulsion is continuing but not as a single, unified shift. Instead, 2026 reveals a world where each region is taking its own path, shaped by economics, policy, and consumer behavior.
Some routes prioritize BEVs, others lean on hybrids, and some use plug‑in technologies as stepping stones. What ties them together is the recognition that electrification is not a one‑size‑fits‑all journey. The destination may be shared — a lower‑emission future — but the ways we get there will be as varied as the markets we serve.
S&P Global Mobility's Powertrain Scenario Forecast models ICE and electrified powertrains under optimistic, baseline, and conservative transition paths.
Explore the underlying Global Light Vehicle Powertrain Forecast and scenario views, plus download a free data sample today:
This analysis was based on a presentation given at our 22nd annual New Year's Briefing in Frankfurt on 22 January 2026, titled "Light Vehicle Powertrain Outlook: What to expect in 2026"
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.