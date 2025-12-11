Unlike robotaxis, which must solve for dense, unpredictable city environments, autonomous trucks operate in more structured, repeatable conditions. Long‑haul freight corridors such as Texas’s I‑45, Arizona’s I‑10 and key German Autobahn segments offer the volume, stability and business case needed for Level 4 deployment. That’s why companies like Aurora, Einride, Gatik, Kodiak Robotics, TuSimple 2.0 and Waabi are pulling ahead.

In the US, Aurora officially announced the start of its commercial autonomous trucking service between Dallas and Houston in May 2025, following the closure of its safety case and years of supervised testing. This milestone made Aurora the first company to operate a fully driverless Class 8 trucking service on public roads in the US. Aurora plans to expand its driverless service to El Paso, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona, by the end of 2025.

Earlier this week SANY Group announced that the fourth-generation autonomous heavy-duty truck co-developed with Pony.ai is nearing mass-production readiness. Regarding operational efficiency it said the “1+4” autonomous platooning solution (one manned lead truck followed by four unmanned trucks), based on pilot estimations, can reduce per-kilometer freight costs by 29% and increase operating profit by 195%.