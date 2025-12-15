In the US auto market, the launches of the 2024 Equinox EV and the re-designed 2025 Chevrolet Equinox gasoline model are noteworthy for three reasons:

First, rarely are two versions of the same model introduced to the US market almost simultaneously (May and July 2024).

Second, these two models represent Chevrolet in the Compact Utility Segment, which is the largest segment of the industry and accounted for 20.9% of all new retail registrations in the first nine months of 2025.

Lastly, these introductions mark the beginning of Chevrolet’s strategy to claim leadership in a category long led by the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

The new Equinoxes are competitive from several perspectives. The 2024 Equinox EV offers a competitive range of 319 miles, and it comes with contemporary technology including numerous ADAS features and a 17.7-inch display. Perhaps most important, though, the new Equinox EV is one of the most affordable EVs available (more on this later).

The gasoline-powered 2025 Equinox (carried over from 2024), the fourth generation of this nameplate, offers more contemporary and sophisticated styling than its predecessor. It also features a well-integrated and more high-tech interior than its predecessor, with two digital displays and numerous ADAS features as standard equipment.