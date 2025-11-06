Lexus took bold steps at the Tokyo motor show, revealing four concept vehicles meant as future explorations and brand design statements, with no details on when or if they will be produced. Each of the concepts was purposeful toward describing Lexus’s future.

The vehicles included a six-wheeled luxury people mover (the LS Concept); a fresh take on a four-door, two-row family utility (the Coupe Concept); an exploration of the next Lexus sports car called the Sport Concept; and a three-wheeled electric pod meant for urban use (the Micro Concept).

Lexus also shifts the letters LS from signifying Luxury Sedan, as they have since the first LS was introduced in 1989, to Luxury Space. Chief branding officer Simon Humphries said, “Space is freedom. And space is privacy. Two commodities that are simply priceless. In a frenetic world, what greater luxury is there than that?”

Each concept reinterprets the Lexus spindle grille with a more dramatic look, using light rather than chrome to define its shape, even as the vehicles themselves differ greatly in form and surfacing.

The Lexus concepts also explored more simplified interiors with less prominent screens, offering a cleaner and elegant look. For some, this included passenger-side screens that slip out of the way when not in use.