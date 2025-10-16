S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
With A-segment passenger car sales down 11.1% in 2025, EU plans could reignite the European car market and make small cars affordable again. Read on to unpack the latest Behind the Headlines:
Rising costs and stricter regulations have placed the small, budget-friendly vehicle market under intense pressure. The European Commission is now exploring policies to bring simpler, lower-cost cars back, potentially reviving affordable European cars. This initiative could suggest welcome European car market news for consumers and automakers alike
In early September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signaled a renewed focus on small, low-cost cars as part of broader efforts to shape European car market trends in 2025. In addition to reviewing 2035 light vehicle emissions regulations, she announced that the EU’s executive body is working with automakers on a new “Small Affordable Cars” initiative aimed at supporting vehicles that are clean, efficient and price-conscious to meet the surge in global demand.
These “E-cars” would be environmental (clean, efficient and lightweight); economical (low-cost); and European (assembled in the region leveraging Europe’s supply chains). By doing so, the Commission hopes to create conditions which enable automakers to increase the availability of inexpensive European cars and bolster the competitiveness of cars in Europe.
The initiative also responds to the rising threat from vehicle and component imports from China and other markets outside of Europe, highlighting the Commission’s strategic interest in maintaining European strength in the small passenger car segment. Von der Leyen has said “[W]e cannot let China and others conquer this market. . . The future of cars—and the cars of the future—must be made in Europe.”
Industry support quickly followed von der Leyen’s remarks, as automakers see an opportunity to address rising costs and meet consumer demands. Although reactions in the European Parliament were mixed, the automotive industry has welcomed the Commission’s support for more small cars. Stellantis and Renault Group, in particular, have long advocated for policies encouraging affordable European cars and view the initiative as a step in the right direction.
These automakers’ push for new regulations favoring smaller vehicles stems largely from mounting development costs due to EU regulations. In recent years, growing requirements for safety and emissions equipment have made it harder to develop, manufacture and sell these passenger cars profitably and have driven up prices for consumers.
The growing pressure faced by the smallest and cheapest cars sold in Europe is reflected in long-term sales data. S&P Global Mobility data shows that A-segment passenger car sales (excluding quadricycles) in Western and Central Europe stood at only 509,700 units in 2024 and are forecast to fall by another 11.1% year over year in 2025, as models like the Renault Twingo, Smart ForTwo and VW up! exit the market. By comparison, sales totaled nearly 1.14 million units in 2019 and nearly 1.78 million in 2009, when scrapping incentives temporarily boosted registrations.
This decline is also evident in European-built A-segment vehicles, the smallest category of passenger cars. Sales of these cars in Europe (including Eastern Europe) totaled 422,500 units in 2024 but are projected to drop to only 298,700 units in 2025—down sharply from the more than 1 million units per year sold in Western and Central Europe as recently as 2017.
The CEO of Stellantis’s Citroën brand, Xavier Chardon, highlighted the regulatory pressures on small, affordable European cars in remarks made to the enthusiast publication Autocar, noting that since the COVID-19 pandemic, “we lost 2 million cars. Out of those, roughly 1 million are below €15,000.”
Chardon noted that rising costs and regulatory pressures are pushing some customers toward used vehicles, while many owners are keeping their cars in Europe longer, further slowing the new passenger car market. As a result, the average age of cars on the road has increased, and reductions in CO2 emissions are occurring more slowly than expected.
Track regulatory changes, automaker strategies, and production trends across global vehicle markets.
While automakers are eager to produce smaller, affordable cars, regulatory and cost pressures continue to shape what these vehicles can look like. There is still some uncertainty about how the EU’s proposed small-car regulations, if enacted, will take shape.
Some industry leaders, including Stellantis’s chairman, John Elkann, have suggested looking to Japan’s long-standing kei-car regulations. These rules set limits on vehicle size and engine capacity in exchange for lower ownership costs.
Suggestions for the proposed EU regulations include a maximum length of 3.5-meters, the option of either ICE or battery-electric powertrains and less stringent safety standards.
The latter would mark a departure from recent trends under General Safety Regulation 2 (GSR2), which mandates features such as advanced emergency braking, intelligent speed assistance and emergency lane-keeping systems. While these rules improve safety, they have also increased vehicle costs and contributed to the premature phase-out of some models due to the cost of updating them.
Despite these challenges, some automakers are already exploring what E-cars could look like. Renault Group’s Dacia brand, known for low-cost subcompact and compact vehicles, has shown the Hipster—a new urban battery-electric concept. Measuring just 3 meters long, 1.53 meters tall and 1.55 meters wide, it offers four full seats and a trunk that can be adjusted from 70 to 500 liters with the rear seats folded. The Hipster also features a range of innovative solutions to keep costs down and increase sustainability.
Stellantis’s Citroën is also developing similar products inspired by its iconic 2CV. Rather than modernizing the 2CV design, Chardon has indicated that this project focuses on capturing the vehicle’s “DNA and spirit.”
The European Commission’s announcement of support for smaller, lower-cost vehicles indicates a potential shift in the European car market. If realized, this initiative could help automakers reconnect with budget-conscious consumers while strengthening Europe’s competitiveness in global vehicle manufacturing.
By balancing affordability, sustainability and practicality, automakers could create a new generation of European-made affordable cars to meet growing demand in Europe—and beyond.
As EU policy and market dynamics continue to evolve, timely intelligence is critical to anticipating what’s next for automakers, suppliers, and investors.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence suite helps you track regulatory changes, automaker strategies, and production trends across global vehicle markets, so you can make confident, data-driven decisions.
Gain the clarity you need to navigate the future of affordable mobility — explore AutoIntelligence today.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.