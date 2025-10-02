S&P Global Offerings
02 October 2025
Get a glimpse of regional automotive buying trends; understand the most important data points at a market level to make better auto marketing decisions.
As national macro trends around inventory, electrification, affordability, and loyalty continue to develop, it’s crucial to understand how these dynamics play out differently across new-car buying profiles and habits in some of the largest markets in the US. These insights help marketers tailor their strategies and media investments that ultimately foster stronger connections with customers.
The top 10 designated market areas (DMAs) in the US for new vehicle registrations account for nearly one-third of new vehicle registrations (32.8%) nationally, while representing only 28.4% of the total population.
These numbers highlight the importance of these markets, which cumulatively index at 115 for share of new vehicle registrations relative to their population share.
1. New York
2. Los Angeles
3. Dallas – Ft. Worth
4. Houston
5. Miami – Ft. Lauderdale
6. Chicago
7. Philadelphia
8. Boston – Manchester
9. Detroit
10. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
S&P Global Mobility’s Loyalty and Conquest analytics data provides OEMs with detailed segmentation by geography, demographics, vehicle characteristics, and more. Download a sample today and uncover the deeper forces behind shifting brand allegiances that help OEMs and retailers anticipate consumer moves before they happen.
Miami is the big winner here, ranking 18th in population but climbing to 5th for new registrations. Detroit is 14th in population but moves up five places to 9th for new vehicle activity. Dallas is fourth in population but a clear third in new vehicle volume.
Conversely, Chicago, for example, ranks third in population but drops to sixth in new vehicle registrations, trailing behind Dallas, Houston, and Miami. Additionally, Atlanta and Washington, DC, which are 7th and 8th in population, have slipped to 12th and 13th, respectively.
When we look at the volume of new vehicle registrations by fuel type, we see some striking regional preferences. Not surprisingly, Los Angeles and San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose are leading the way with nearly a 50/50 split between internal combustion engines (ICE) and hybrid/electric vehicles (EVs). Notably, Miami and San Francisco are the only two in the top 10 where EV registrations outnumber hybrids.
Chart 3: Impact of Alternative Powertrain Vehicle
The cost of new vehicle ownership and available inventory also provide some notable differences. For affordability, monthly payments in four DMAs — including New York — are under $700, while the other six have monthly payment averages above that. Detroit is the only DMA with a monthly payment average below $600, and it also has the lowest level of vehicle supply (61 days). Dallas and Houston, with large full-size pickup numbers, have the highest monthly payments of the group (above $800)
Average monthly payments and days’ supply differ (January–June 2025):
Major metropolitan areas are likely to be younger, wealthier and more ethnically diverse than the national averages. While those tend to be similar to new vehicle registrations as well, there are some notable exceptions.
Chart 4: Make and manufacturer loyalty 2020-2025
As we continue to navigate this dynamic landscape, it’s crucial to understand how national macro trends like affordability and electrification unfold differently across local markets. National media delivery often underperforms in these large, significant markets, making it vital for original equipment manufacturers and their agencies to understand the types of buyers and reach they’re engaging with in these DMAs through their national schedules.
Equally important, they must identify where that investment falls short. A localized, data-driven targeting strategy is essential to fill in the blind spots of national and regional schedules and to help dealers see how their buyers compare to and differ from the DMA and national averages.
Learn how Polk Audiences helps automotive marketers by providing targeted audience segments based on household buying behavior.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.