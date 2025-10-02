As national macro trends around inventory, electrification, affordability, and loyalty continue to develop, it’s crucial to understand how these dynamics play out differently across new-car buying profiles and habits in some of the largest markets in the US. These insights help marketers tailor their strategies and media investments that ultimately foster stronger connections with customers.

The top 10 designated market areas (DMAs) in the US for new vehicle registrations account for nearly one-third of new vehicle registrations (32.8%) nationally, while representing only 28.4% of the total population.

These numbers highlight the importance of these markets, which cumulatively index at 115 for share of new vehicle registrations relative to their population share.