A shortage of hydrogen refueling stations (HRS) remains a major barrier to widespread FCEV adoption, especially for light vehicles. According to H2Stations.org, by the end of 2024, there were about 1,160 HRS in operation worldwide, compared to around 4.5 million EV charging stations.

Unlike EVs, FCEVs cannot be charged at home. High setup and operating costs, combined with low FCEV adoption, have forced many HRS to close. As FCEVs gain traction in the medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle segment (MHCV), operators are increasingly prioritizing MHCV refueling over passenger cars.

On Feb. 17, H2 Mobility announced it will close HRS in several German cities by the end of March. The company is instead expanding hydrogen infrastructure for buses and commercial vehicles, prioritizing larger refueling stations with 350-, 500-, and 700-bar options.

Additionally, FCEVs remain costlier than BEVs due to the expensive fuel cells and refueling is pricier than for gasoline-based cars. Continued government and industry funding and incentive programs will be crucial to support hydrogen mobility and infrastructure and help overcome these obstacles.