Vehicle automation is progressing steadily, though in a more incremental way than early forecasts suggested. The future of autonomous vehicles is no longer seen as a rapid leap to full autonomy. Instead, the market is advancing through enhancements to existing safety and driver-assistance systems.

Taking a step back, regional dynamics reveal important differences in how these technologies are evolving. There’s a shift in focus across the supply chain — particularly toward China — as well as in the United States and Europe, which remain well-established technology markets. These differences underscore how local regulation, manufacturing ecosystems, and consumer adoption rates shape the pace of automation globally.

Level 2 and Level 2 Plus driver-assistance technologies—where vehicles manage steering and speed but drivers remain responsible for supervision—are now common across new-vehicle line-ups worldwide. Level 2+, in particular, represents the majority of current system deployment and is expanding rapidly—expected to account for roughly one-third of new-vehicle sales within the next decade. These systems are increasingly available beyond premium segments, supported by regulatory pressure for enhanced safety features.

By 2035, roughly 40% of global new-vehicle sales will feature Level 2+ to Level 4 automation, driven by OEM standardization and NCAP protocols. Levels 3 and 4 remain niche due to high cost and narrow operating domains.

As automation capability expands, however, the line between assistance and autonomy continues to blur. Determining responsibility when an automated function fails is becoming more complex, particularly when both human and software inputs play a role. Questions of liability—whether attributed to the driver, the automaker, or the software provider—are emerging as a defining issue for autonomous vehicle insurance.

These evolving frameworks are reshaping how insurers evaluate exposure and fault attribution, especially as higher automation levels enter commercial and fleet applications. Understanding these auto insurance trends will be essential for managing liability and pricing risk in the next era of automation.