Mainland China is the only major auto market aggressively pushing toward single-chip solutions. There is a strategic move toward utilizing a single system-on-chip to integrate both ADAS and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) functionalities. This decision is driven again by heightened cost pressures within the region, which necessitates economical solutions.

Additionally, this single-chip approach reflects a differing prioritization of safety concerns compared to Western original equipment manufacturers, where safety considerations traditionally receive more emphasis in the technological integration process. In the sub-150,000 yuan segment, OEMs are opting for simplified, single-chip cockpit solutions that reduce bill-of-materials and software integration costs.

The automotive-grade Snapdragon 8775, Qualcomm’s first system-on-chip made specifically for its Snapdragon Ride Flex platform, is a popular choice here, offering adequate compute for digital cluster, infotainment and some ADAS visualization functions.

Vehicles priced above 150,000 yuan still use multichip setups, high-performance SoCs separate ADAS and infotainment systems. Configurations such as Qualcomm SA8650 or NVIDIA Orin for ADAS, paired with Qualcomm’s automotive-grade SA8295 for the cockpit, are increasingly common in mid to premium-tier vehicles.

As vehicle cockpits become more innovative and interactive, the need for AI computing power is skyrocketing. Mainland Chinese OEMs are again pushing the envelope. The Lynk & Co 900, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, features two Snapdragon 8295 chips, offering a combined 60 tera operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance. Meanwhile, Xpeng’s G7 SUV pairs an 8295 with a Turing AI accelerator, resulting in an unprecedented 60-plus 735 TOPS, a configuration that supports advanced voice assistants, multimodal interfaces and AI-driven driver monitoring.

Such performance levels, however, are still limited to mid-end vehicles. For mainstream segments, manufacturers are more likely to pursue AI-optimized versions of consumer-grade chips, which deliver “good enough” intelligence at a fraction of the cost. For instance, Xpeng has strategically deployed its self-developed AI chips across as many mainstream models as possible to achieve cost amortization.