The SU7 and YU7 are Xiaomi’s answer to challenge Tesla’s Model 3 and Y. In China’s battery electric vehicle market, there is no lack of models taking aim at the Tesla EVs. Examples include the Zeekr 007 and 7X, NIO ET5 and ES6, and the IM L6 and LS6. Although these new launches greatly expanded customer choice, none of them manage to deliver significant volumes in a crowded market space, something that Xiaomi hopes to achieve.

Putting aside other influence factors, YU7 is a compelling product. It is equipped with Xiaomi’s V6Plus electric motor, a dual-motor system which produces a remarkable output of 508kW (690ps), enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.23 seconds.

The YU7 motor offers greater power and faster acceleration but also features a larger battery and reduced charging time, thanks to its 800V architecture compared to Tesla’s Model Y Performance.

The YU7 is also equipped with active suspension technologies, including Continuous Damper Control (CDC) and air suspension—features that are not available in the new, more expensive Model Y.

Xiaomi’s YU7 offers a standard LiDAR-based level 2+ automated driving system. In contrast, Tesla still charges its FDS software for 640,000 yuan.

Buyers are also drawn to Xiaomi’s HyperVision Panoramic Display. The customizable 1.1-meter-long display employs a triple mini-LED screen array to project comprehensive information onto the lower windshield area, enhancing the driving experience. To attract Apple product users, both the YU7 and SU7 also supports deep Apple ecosystem integration.

Early market study on YU7’s customer profiles also revealed some interesting facts. With the YU7, Xiaomi seems to have earned orders from those who were not in the market for a new car, at least not this year. Given the long delivery wait time, high customer loyalty will help Xiaomi translate its existing orders to actual deliveries.

There is also a considerable portion of female buyers, who would like a more affordable, good-looking sporty alternative to the likes of Porsche Macan and BMW X3. Both models from German brands have seen sharp sales declines in China over the past year due to increased competition.

Xiaomi’s rise in China’s EV market will not just have an impact on Tesla but other premium car makers. The smartphone maker has cultivated a loyal fan base. While the Xiaomi YU7 may impact the Model Y's sales, Tesla's established reputation as a leading EV brand means that many consumers will continue to favor it over newer entrants.

In a live-streaming event on July 2, Lei revealed 52% of Xiaomi YU7 buyers are iPhone users. Roughly 30% of the orders are from female buyers, a higher ratio compared to the SU7 during its initial launch. He added that the average age of SU7 buyers is 30 years, while YU7 buyers average 33 years.

As the Chinese market transitions toward smart mobility, capturing the young demographic will undoubtedly provide Xiaomi with a competitive advantage over legacy car makers.