Learn about the top challenges facing American cars in Japan, even as US automakers seek to improve market access following the US-Japan trade agreement.
US-Japan trade deal sets tariffs on Japanese cars imported to the US at 15%.
The Japanese auto market favors A- and B-segment vehicles, for size, efficiency and tax purposes. US automakers do not meaningfully compete in those segments.
Japanese consumers demonstrate strong loyalty to home-market auto brands, due in part to robust service and support networks.
Regulatory barriers have included Japan’s more strict safety and emissions standards and testing required of imported vehicles, as well as complexities of local regulations.
Japan and the US have reached an agreement which will set the US tariff on Japanese cars at 15%. This comprises a new 12.5% tariff and the previous 2.5% Most Favored Nation tariff on light-duty vehicles.
This agreement avoids the Section 232 25% tariff on Japanese cars which had been in place since April 3, 2025. When added on top of the 2.5%, vehicle and parts imported from Japan were subject to a 27.5% tariff for several months.
Japan had previously not assessed a tariff on vehicles imported from the US, though there is a structure whereby consumers pay higher VAT on imported products. The VAT is not referenced in the early information on the agreement.
Many details of the agreement are not yet available, but the US says terms will open the Japanese market to US vehicles. As a result, some of the non-trade barriers discussed here could change.
US automakers have not performed well in the Japanese market for several reasons. In the US-Japan trade negotiations, President Trump set an objective of making the Japanese market more accessible to US-produced vehicles, as well as working to encourage increased US investment.
While there are non-tariff trade barriers, some challenges are related to market differences and the historic development of the auto industries in Japan and the United States.
Even with new trade terms, a greater presence for American cars in Japan will be held back by deep-rooted consumer preferences and structural challenges.
Japanese consumers exhibit a strong loyalty to local brands such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Subaru. This loyalty is deeply rooted in cultural pride and a long-standing belief in the superiority of Japanese products. Many Japanese consumers perceive domestic vehicles as being of higher quality, reliability, and innovation compared to foreign brands.
Kei cars are small, lightweight vehicles specifically designed for the Japanese market. These cars are fuel-efficient, inexpensive, and ideal for navigating Japan's narrow streets and limited parking spaces and benefit from being taxed at a lower rate. Japanese regulations dictate the maximum size and power of these vehicles.
Kei cars are too small to be viable in the US or most other markets; as a result, most automakers, including US automakers, have not invested in developing vehicles to those specifications. Japan’s creation of a class of vehicle incentivized through lower taxes but too small for most other global markets can be a non-tariff trade barrier.
Kei cars are firmly in the A segment. American cars are typically larger and do not align with the preferences of Japanese consumers.
But it is not only that US automakers tend to build larger vehicles. Japan’s auto market is structurally different from the global market, offering a degree of insulation from international competition. More than 60% of light-vehicle sales in Japan fall into the A and B segments. In contrast, over 60% of global light-vehicle sales are in the larger C and D segments, which not only provide greater sales volume worldwide but also offer higher profit margins.
Further, there is a substantive mismatch between the Japanese market demand and the vehicles currently produced in the US. In 2024, no A- or B-segment vehicles were produced in the US and 81% of light-vehicle production comprised C- and D-segment vehicles
This mismatch between what US automakers typically produce for the global market and what Japanese consumers prefer continues to limit American brands’ competitiveness in Japan, regardless of improvements in Japan trade access.
The lack of an extensive service and support network for American brands in Japan poses another barrier to entry. As common to other markets, Japanese consumers prioritize accessibility to service centers and parts availability.
US automakers primarily design their vehicles for left-hand drive markets. Producing right-hand drive vehicles is feasible, but the complexity can further diminish profitability for small cars needed in relatively low volume, making the effort less attractive.
Japan's regulatory environment traditionally has been a hurdle for American automakers. Stricter emissions standards and safety regulations may require significant modifications to vehicles designed for the US market; this is addressed in the new US-Japan trade agreement.
Now, vehicles meeting US safety standards will be accepted by Japanese safety regulators. It will remain true that the complexities associated with navigating the Japanese market, including distribution channels and compliance with local regulations, can deter American manufacturers from investing. Moreover, an annual automobile tax, which is based on the vehicle's engine displacement, can elevate the cost of ownership for American cars with larger engines and Japan does have a 10% consumption tax, or value-added tax, on imported goods.
It is not clear what impact the Japan trade agreement will have, if any, on the Japan consumption tax.
From the end of World War II until around 1995, Japan restricted US automakers from investing in local plants and made market participation extremely challenging. While Japan began to allow its auto market to be more open around 30 years ago, foreign automakers have not made significant inroads.
While the home-market industry was being developed, Japanese automakers cultivated a significant export business. Japanese automakers have achieved greater profitability, experience, and robust product development than they would have by relying solely on their domestic market.
US automakers have found investing in the A and B segments favored by Japanese consumers to be consistently unprofitable. Japanese automakers recognized the profitability of larger segments on the global stage and invested in exportable segments and built-up strong manufacturing in markets outside of Japan, while supporting domestic market needs with local production.
These non-tariff barriers and market conditions are consistent for all foreign automakers seeking to sell vehicles in Japan. Every manufacturer, regardless of origin, must adeptly navigate these established standards and regulations and address local consumer preferences. Though US manufacturers have not launched a significant offensive to grow mass market sales in Japan for well over a decade, current evidence indicates minimal discrimination against US manufacturers versus automakers from any other country.
Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen and BMW participate in the Japanese market. However, their market share in the country remains modest, and they do not operate manufacturing plants in Japan. In 2024, Audi and VW each captured only 0.5% of Japan's light-vehicle sales, while BMW attained 0.8%, and Mercedes-Benz led with 1.2%.
Japan-market sales are also not a strong contributor to the global sales for these brands. Audi's sales in Japan for 2024 constituted a mere 0.18% of Audi's global sales. Similarly, BMW sales in Japan were only 0.31% of its worldwide sales. Mercedes-Benz emerged as the frontrunner among these brands, and yet Japan represented only 0.46% of its global sales. Mainstream brand VW sales in Japan made up only 0.2% of its global figures in 2024.
It is premature to evaluate where US automakers would find the most opportunity with the US-Japan trade agreement. The disconnect between the product portfolios of US automakers and the makeup of the Japanese market remains a factor. Simply eliminating or reducing some non-tariff trade barriers may not be enough to convince US automakers to change their strategy relative to auto sales in Japan. A more favorable environment may help but does not guarantee increased market participation will occur or that it will occur quickly or at significant volume.
While tariff changes may eventually ease some restrictions, the future of US exports will depend on how US‑Japan relations evolve and how effectively upcoming US‑Japan trade agreements address long‑standing market barriers.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.