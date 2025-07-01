As the automotive industry continues to advance toward electrification, European and UK OEMs must navigate a rapidly changing electric vehicles landscape.

The European Union (EU) and the UK have long been pivotal players in the global automotive market, with combined sales that demonstrate their considerable leverage. However, recent automotive industry trends indicate their position is waning, particularly amid fierce competition from China and the US, which are both investing heavily in electric vehicle (EV) industry technology and production capabilities.

To reclaim their edge in the electric vehicle market, European OEMs must adopt strategic solutions, including localizing supply chains, enhancing collaboration with technology partners and prioritizing innovation in sustainability. By embracing these approaches, they can navigate current challenges and position themselves as leaders.