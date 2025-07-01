Article Summary

Learn how European and UK OEMs can lead in electric vehicles by localizing supply chains, driving innovation, and boosting tech partnerships amid global shifts.

As the automotive industry continues to advance toward electrification, European and UK OEMs must navigate a rapidly changing electric vehicles landscape.

The European Union (EU) and the UK have long been pivotal players in the global automotive market, with combined sales that demonstrate their considerable leverage. However, recent automotive industry trends indicate their position is waning, particularly amid fierce competition from China and the US, which are both investing heavily in electric vehicle (EV) industry technology and production capabilities.

To reclaim their edge in the electric vehicle market, European OEMs must adopt strategic solutions, including localizing supply chains, enhancing collaboration with technology partners and prioritizing innovation in sustainability. By embracing these approaches, they can navigate current challenges and position themselves as leaders.

Image 1

Current landscape and competitive pressures

In 2025, S&P Global Mobility forecasts that the EU and UK will account for 20.5% of global vehicle sales, underscoring the importance of this region as a key market. However, this position is weakening on the global stage and reflects a decline from the dominant position held 25 years ago.

Although the EU and UK automotive industry have traditionally enjoyed robust vehicle sales, competition has intensified, driven by China’s rapidly growing electric vehicle industry and the US’s substantial government incentives and strong domestic manufacturing base. Japan and South Korea also present formidable competition, with established automotive giants and advanced technology driving innovation.

Historically, European brands have set the pace in automotive innovation, enjoying a regulatory environment that allowed them to thrive. But sales by European brands globally have dipped below the 25% share they once held. To regain their competitive edge, European OEMs must adapt and embrace a multifaceted strategy focused on innovation, collaboration and strategic investment in response to evolving automotive trends.

Image 2

Actions European OEMs can take to accelerate growth

To regain relevance, European OEMs must take proactive steps that emphasize local production, innovation and sustainability. The European Commission’s recent initiatives—including the Strategic Dialogue and the €1.8 billion investment in securing a competitive supply chain for battery raw materials—are vital. However, OEMs must also prioritize their own strategies to enhance local production capabilities and reduce reliance on external suppliers.

  1. Invest in local production and supply chains. The automotive trend of de-globalization presents a unique opportunity for European OEMs to localize supply chains and bolster domestic production. By investing in local manufacturing capabilities, OEMs can enhance resilience against global disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic. This shift aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable, locally produced vehicles and helps OEMs differentiate themselves in a crowded market.
  2. Embrace innovation and sustainability. European OEMs can distinguish themselves with a commitment to stringent environmental regulations and EV technology. By prioritizing research and development in sustainable technologies, OEMs can attract eco-conscious consumers and strengthen their market positions. This approach includes investing in battery technology, charging infrastructure and alternative energy sources to enhance their  EV offerings’ appeal.
  3. Enhance collaboration within the industry. European OEMs must foster collaboration with technology firms and other stakeholders to drive innovation. By forming partnerships and clusters similar to those in Silicon Valley, they can leverage proximity to accelerate the growth of supporting industries like semiconductors and software, which are critical for EV production. Collaboration can also help streamline processes and facilitate the sharing of best practices, ultimately accelerating the pace of innovation.
  4. Adapt to consumer demand. OEMs must understand and address consumer pain points. Recent research from S&P Global Mobility shows that consumers prioritize electric range, charging time and affordability when considering EVs. By focusing on these critical areas, European OEMs can better meet consumer expectations and enhance their competitive positions. This strategy may involve benchmarking against global technology advancements and ensuring EVs remain competitive in performance and cost.
  5. Foster agility in decision-making. European OEMs must adopt more agile practices to respond quickly to market changes. The traditional approach of long-term strategies and slower decision-making hinders competitiveness in a fast-paced environment. By fostering a culture of agility and adaptability, OEMs can better position themselves to capitalize on emerging opportunities and respond to shifts in consumer preferences and market dynamics.
EVSWhitepaper

Leveraging Porter’s Diamond framework to strengthen competitiveness

To further refine their strategies, European OEMs can benefit from applying Michael Porter’s Diamond framework, which provides insights into nations’ competitive positions by industry. This framework emphasizes the importance of specialized factors beyond traditional economic conditions:

  • Factor conditions. OEMs must focus on attracting and training a skilled workforce, particularly in emerging fields related to EV technology and sustainability. Collaborating with educational institutions to develop specialized training programs can help ensure a steady pipeline of talent.
  • Supporting industries. Because Europe excels in certain supporting industries like semiconductors and automotive software, OEMs should leverage these strengths while tackling challenges in scaling battery production. Strengthening ties between tech firms and automakers can foster innovation and boost competitiveness.
  • Demand conditions. Consistent incentives for EV adoption are crucial, but OEMs must also work with local governments to ensure effective policies across regions. This strategy may involve advocating for standardized incentives that support consumer adoption of EVs.
  • Firm strategy. OEMs should prioritize collaboration and agility. Partnering with startups and tech firms can foster innovation and advance EV development.

Can Europe’s auto industry close the gap in the electric vehicles market?

The European automotive sector faces a critical crossroads, with a shrinking global presence and fierce competition China and the US. Though the EU and UK still hold significant market shares, their influence is decreasing. Now is the time for European manufacturers to capitalize on de-globalization by investing in domestic capabilities and reducing reliance on external suppliers to meet growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

Streamlining regulations and promoting collaboration are essential to break down barriers and boost competitiveness. As the industry shifts toward electrification and sustainability, European OEMs can reclaim their edge by embracing these strategies and positioning themselves as global EV leaders. 

Access key insights and analysis on Europe's EV industry

S&P Global Mobility's whitepaper, "The EV revolution: A call to action for Europe's automotive industry," was released in conjunction with the 38th annual Electric Vehicle Symposium in Sweden. Download today for more details on Europe's EV industry and key solutions for OEMs to manage current market challenges. The whitepaper also provides access to a sample of our Electrification Technology data offering. 

Download Whitepaper

This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.

Content Type

 

Newsletter

Themes

 

Electric Vehicle Industry

Series

 

Fuel for Thought