01 July 2025
Learn how European and UK OEMs can lead in electric vehicles by localizing supply chains, driving innovation, and boosting tech partnerships amid global shifts.
As the automotive industry continues to advance toward electrification, European and UK OEMs must navigate a rapidly changing electric vehicles landscape.
The European Union (EU) and the UK have long been pivotal players in the global automotive market, with combined sales that demonstrate their considerable leverage. However, recent automotive industry trends indicate their position is waning, particularly amid fierce competition from China and the US, which are both investing heavily in electric vehicle (EV) industry technology and production capabilities.
To reclaim their edge in the electric vehicle market, European OEMs must adopt strategic solutions, including localizing supply chains, enhancing collaboration with technology partners and prioritizing innovation in sustainability. By embracing these approaches, they can navigate current challenges and position themselves as leaders.
In 2025, S&P Global Mobility forecasts that the EU and UK will account for 20.5% of global vehicle sales, underscoring the importance of this region as a key market. However, this position is weakening on the global stage and reflects a decline from the dominant position held 25 years ago.
Although the EU and UK automotive industry have traditionally enjoyed robust vehicle sales, competition has intensified, driven by China’s rapidly growing electric vehicle industry and the US’s substantial government incentives and strong domestic manufacturing base. Japan and South Korea also present formidable competition, with established automotive giants and advanced technology driving innovation.
Historically, European brands have set the pace in automotive innovation, enjoying a regulatory environment that allowed them to thrive. But sales by European brands globally have dipped below the 25% share they once held. To regain their competitive edge, European OEMs must adapt and embrace a multifaceted strategy focused on innovation, collaboration and strategic investment in response to evolving automotive trends.
To regain relevance, European OEMs must take proactive steps that emphasize local production, innovation and sustainability. The European Commission’s recent initiatives—including the Strategic Dialogue and the €1.8 billion investment in securing a competitive supply chain for battery raw materials—are vital. However, OEMs must also prioritize their own strategies to enhance local production capabilities and reduce reliance on external suppliers.
To further refine their strategies, European OEMs can benefit from applying Michael Porter’s Diamond framework, which provides insights into nations’ competitive positions by industry. This framework emphasizes the importance of specialized factors beyond traditional economic conditions:
The European automotive sector faces a critical crossroads, with a shrinking global presence and fierce competition China and the US. Though the EU and UK still hold significant market shares, their influence is decreasing. Now is the time for European manufacturers to capitalize on de-globalization by investing in domestic capabilities and reducing reliance on external suppliers to meet growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles.
Streamlining regulations and promoting collaboration are essential to break down barriers and boost competitiveness. As the industry shifts toward electrification and sustainability, European OEMs can reclaim their edge by embracing these strategies and positioning themselves as global EV leaders.
S&P Global Mobility's whitepaper, "The EV revolution: A call to action for Europe's automotive industry," was released in conjunction with the 38th annual Electric Vehicle Symposium in Sweden. Download today for more details on Europe's EV industry and key solutions for OEMs to manage current market challenges. The whitepaper also provides access to a sample of our Electrification Technology data offering.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.