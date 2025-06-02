S&P Global Offerings
03 June 2025
The Tesla vs Rivian dynamic reveals a clear gap. Amid evolving consumer preferences and upcoming models, can Rivian capture the growing US Asian EV market, currently dominated by Tesla?
As electric vehicle (EV) adoption continues to expand, Asian households have emerged as a powerful demographic, displaying a strong affinity for EVs. With a demonstrated enthusiasm for EV technology, US Asian consumers significantly outpace other demographic groups in EV adoption.
Yet despite this momentum, the Tesla vs. Rivian dynamic highlights a clear gap. Rivian, known for its innovative electric trucks and SUVs, has not seen the same level of success as Tesla with Asian buyers. Closing that gap could be key to Rivian EVs’ long-term success in an increasingly competitive EV landscape.
Asian households in the US have demonstrated a strong preference for EVs. At the end of Q1 2025, the Asian share of Tesla retail registrations stands at 27.2%—compared to 13.7% for Rivian registrations. The share of EVs, excluding Tesla and Rivian, registered to Asian households is 12.7%. By comparison, Asians accounted for only 7.2% of total industry retail registrations during the same time. This indicates that US Asian consumers are actively seeking electric vehicles.
Although Rivian trails Tesla overall in the US, its sales to the Asian demographic still outperform other EV brands and the total industry, demonstrating that there is considerable interest in Rivian among Asian consumers.
Asian buyers in the US make up just 2.3% of the full-size half-ton pickup market, suggesting that pickup trucks are generally unpopular with this demographic. While it is tempting to attribute Rivian’s performance behind Tesla to its limited lineup—it currently offers only two vehicles to US retail buyers, and one of those vehicles is a pickup truck—the US Asian share of pickup truck registrations for Tesla’s Cybertruck tells a different story.
As of March 2025, 8% of Rivian's R1T pickups were registered to US Asian households, significantly lower than the Cybertruck, which sees 24% of its sales to this demographic. This disparity highlights Tesla’s unique appeal to Asian households and points to a greater opportunity for Rivian’s future growth in this segment
Among luxury EVs, the data shows a potential upside for Rivian EVs. US Asian buyers account for 28.3% of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV retail registrations and 25.5% of BMW iX’s share. For Rivian's R1S, 17.3% if its registrations are from Asian buyers, trailing behind both these competitors and the Tesla Model X, which leads with 33% of its registrations to Asian households.
This trend shows that although Asians in the US are interested in electric vehicles, they tend to favor established luxury brands that offer a broader range of options and features. Tesla's strong perform ance reflects its distinct appeal—driven by its innovative technology-which resonates with Asian consumers, allowing it to capture a larger share of this lucrative market.
Rivian's electric lineup will expand with the soon-to-be-released R2 and R3 models, which could align better with Asian consumers’ vehicle preferences and elevate the brand's trajectory in an increasingly competitive EV market. Unlike the larger, higher-priced R1T and R1S —which target pickup and large SUV buyers—the R2 and R3 are expected to be more versatile and affordable, following a path like Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y, which have successfully appealed to a broader audience.
The R2 and R3 models are expected to feature a more compact design with an emphasis on efficiency, appealing to urban consumers who prioritize practicality and sustainability. By diversifying its lineup with these new models, Rivian could attract Asian consumers who may prefer crossovers over larger trucks.
Rivian faces clear challenges in capturing a larger share of the US Asian EV market, where competitors like Tesla currently hold a strong advantage.
However, with the upcoming launch of the new R2 and R3 models, Rivian is well positioned to shift its trajectory. As the EV landscape continues to evolve, the company’s ability to adapt its product lineup and appeal to a broader customer base will be key to building a stronger, more competitive presence among US Asian consumers.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.