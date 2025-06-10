Russia found itself facing condemnation from other European nations and the US, and the EU and US soon imposed sanctions. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from Europe, the US, Japan and South Korea quickly faced an environment in which continuing vehicle manufacturing or sales in Russia became difficult.

Even without sanctions, the negative publicity from maintaining ‘business as usual’ would have severely damaged the reputations of foreign OEMs still operating in Russia. One by one, foreign OEMs made press announcements that they would either simply cease operating in the country or divest their Russian assets.

Renault Group found itself with the most to lose. In 2008, the company acquired a 25% stake in AvtoVAZ, the Russian state car manufacturing champion, for $1.17 billion. In 2014, it increased this stake and took full (notional) control of the business.

However, Renault announced in May 2022 that it had sold all its Russian assets, including an Avtoframos plant in south Moscow, for one ruble—for a business it valued at €2.195 billion at the end of 2021. The deal included a six-year time frame in which Renault could buy back its stake if relations between Europe and Russia improved. However, as recently as February of this year, AvtoVAZ said that Renault would have to pay $1.3 billion to repurchase its previous stake.